Wedding season: Haldi to Sangeet- Jewellery hacks for all the dancing queens

Shaadi season: With covid restrictions out, people are back to lavish weddings and 500+ guest lists. With thousands of weddings estimated to take place this Shaadi season, people are just preparing to look their best. A lot of people are drawing inspiration from celebrity outfits and getting their lehngas custom made with jewellery being the only thing to decide and match at the very end. The wedding festivities majorly begin with Haldi followed by mehndi and then sangeet. Different communities have different traditions for being performed before the wedding.

All these ceremonial functions add life to the entire wedding celebrations. Hence, finding the perfect jewellery with your outfit is a MUST and keeping them in accordance with the particular event is also important. Here we have a guide for you to help you style your jewellery as per the day,

Haldi

The Haldi ceremony marks the beginning of the wedding rituals and is one of the most fun, vibrant and colourful ceremonies. In this ceremony, turmeric or like the ceremonial name Haldi paste known as 'ubbtan' is applied to the bride and the groom’s face, arms and feet.

It is recommended not to wear heavy jewellery, especially earrings because there is a chance that these chunky jewellery pieces hurt you while applying Haldi. Instead, you can wear a big necklace and a maangtika that will keep you at ease and make you look effortlessly beautiful.

Mehndi

Applying mehndi to the bride and the groom before the wedding is an old Indian tradition which is considered 'shubh'. The ceremony entails an elaborate application of henna on hands in varied designs on a bride’s hands and feet with grooms too joining the tribe with minimal mehndi on their hands.

This function requires you to sit for long hours without much movement so try not to wear hand accessories like bangles or rings as they can get ruined and also cause your skin to get itchy with these on your hands when Mehandi will be applied, instead wear big chunky earrings, to make your mehndi look attractive while taking care of your comfort.

Sangeet

'Sangeet' means music, but when it is used to describe a celebratory event during an Indian wedding it translates to a musical night or simply a party with all family members dancing. This musical night is a celebration of the union of not only the couple but the bonding of both families. It is here that both sides try to interact more and celebrate their union by singing and dancing.

So for the sangeet function wearing heavy jewellery and accessories can prove to be a big hassle, especially while dancing, instead go for a minimal look with studs or hand accessories like rings or hand jewellery popular these days for ease.

With this, we hope you dazzle with beauty and happiness in this wedding season and enjoy every moment of this beautiful transition in life.