Weekly Love Horoscope September 3 To September 9: Look At The Bigger Picture Zodiacs!

Wondering what your love life has in store for you this week? Find out what the upcoming festive season energy has to offer different zodiac signs in romance, this week. Astrologer and Vastu consultant Rosie Jasrotia predicts how your week will turn out to be, romantically!

Aries: To make your love relationship sweeter this week, you should solve any and all issues through dialogue, then you could spend some pleasant time with your partner and mutual love could also increase. A new beginning at the end of the week will bring happiness in life and strengthen mutual love.

Taurus: There could be some pleasant experiences in your love life this week and mutual love will also get stronger. The blessings of elders could become a factor of happiness and prosperity for your relationship. You will get the support of someone who has a strong personality this week and their opinion will make the time favorable.



Gemini: This week will bring pleasant times in your love relationship and will also create favorable situations in life. At the beginning of the week, you could get pleasant news about your romantic life. You could also be at peace by the end of the week and a multidimensional approach could help increase mutual love.

Cancer: There is a need to be practical with your relationship and if you reach any decision by creating a mental balance, better results could come. At the end of this week, auspicious coincidences of happiness and prosperity are being made in your life and mutual love will also become stronger.

Leo: You could spend a lot of pleasant time with your loved ones and you will get happiness and prosperity in life. You may be troubled by a little debate, but everything will be fine. Be patient, now Venus, the factor of love, is in your favor. Send romantic songs to your lover.

Virgo: The start of the week might not be a good time for your love life. But by mid week you could be spending a pleasant time in the company of your partner and may also attend a marriage function together. Although there are no flowers on every path, but your relationship might have to pass through thorns as well. A beautiful turning point will be found.

Libra: Time could be unfavorable for your love and relationship this week. At the mid of the week, there may be some sourness between you and your partner leading to tensed situations. But by end of the week, you could also make up your mind to go out somewhere with your partner which could be good for love life.

Scorpio: You may be very upset this week with the way your relationship is going and it could take more time to get the kind of changes you want. You may also find your partner’s behavior may be suspicious during this week.

Sagittarius: This week your mood could affect your relationship significantly. Give your relationship both time and dedication and try to listen to your partner. You will get success in love.

Capricorn: You could begin this week by being very upset with your love life and so any issue must be handled by your restraint and tact, otherwise the troubles could increase. You should wait for the good times and handle your relationship wisely during this time.

Aquarius: There will be happiness and prosperity at the end of the week and you could also get many opportunities to strengthen your relationship.

Pisces: This week might your love life maybe full of mixed feelings or up down period for love. You could also spend a pleasant time in the company of your loved ones. But end of the week some misunderstandings could arise. You can get success in converting your love into marriage.

