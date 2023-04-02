Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope April 2 To April 8 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Slow down and enjoy the journey. Consider the practical aspects of love. Put effort into nurturing your relationship and showing your partner that you care. Be patient, and do not rush into committing. You could be mentally burdened, overworked or overwhelmed with information at work. Refrain from multitasking; focus on one project or task at a time. You could benefit from seeking advice from those you trust.

Taurus

Your connection with your partner will be warm and loving. Single may expect to find a good match. You will have the strength to overcome problems and issues in your domestic life. This is a time of decision-making in your career. You may have several paths, but you must use your intuition to choose the option that will benefit your long-term career goals.

Gemini

You will work with your partner to build a stronger bond and learn from past mistakes. Take a more practical approach to love, as things may not progress as anticipated. This can be done through communication, setting goals, and planning for the future. Your work life will be a combination of hard work and luck. Stay humble and generous, as it will help you in achieving success. Look for opportunities to increase your income by seeking additional sources of revenue.

Cancer

You will be in a great place professionally. Your hard work will pay off, and you will see the rewards of your efforts. You may have the opportunity to take your career to the next level. Take on new challenges, and apply for promotions. This week brings good luck and surprises to your love life. Differences and problems will get resolved, and luck is on your side in your love relationship.

Leo

Professionally, this could be a period of uncertainty, deception, and betrayal. There could be a lack of clarity about what is happening in the workplace and feeling overwhelmed. There may be people or situations that are out to sabotage your progress. In love, don't let anyone, including yourself, get in the way of your happiness. Learn from your past experiences, let go of fears and doubts, and focus on the positive.

Virgo

The work environment could be hostile, and you will face challenges from people in the organization. Don't make enemies, and avoid confusion and unnecessary debates. Be cautious with whom you trust with your finances. In love, there is potential for a new relationship or the potential for a relationship to grow and become more stable. Work towards bringing love, warmth, fresh energy and enthusiasm to your relationship.

Libra

Things may be slow, and getting things done at work may be a struggle. Do not worry about what people think of you. You will perform better if you collaborate with others. In your love life, your partner will bring out the romantic side of you and will make you feel like you are the only one in the world. Singles are encouraged to explore the possibilities of a new relationship.

Scorpio

This week reveals an impending heartache. You will likely experience a difficult emotional time that could cause you to be quite vulnerable. You may feel betrayed or deceived by someone you care about. It's an excellent time to be ambitious and proactive in the workplace. You have the potential to achieve great success if you focus your energy on concrete goals. Your hard work and dedication will be rewarded.

Sagittarius

You may encounter some challenges in your career. You may feel overwhelmed by the number of options you have. Be flexible and adaptable to new situations to progress in your career. Be cautious of undertaking investments or big financial deals. There is an indication that a passionate, adventure-filled romance is on the horizon. An opportunity for a new romance or a current relationship to be taken to the next level appears in your life.

Capricorn

This could be a period of stagnation and discontentment in your love life. You may feel frustrated, unmotivated, and pessimistic about the current state of your relationships. This is when you may be more focused on your career goals and ambitions and need to use your communication skills to reach the top. Use your mental strength and wisdom to navigate difficult situations, Be practical and prudent with money.

Aquarius

This week, you can expect to enjoy financial security and a sense of satisfaction in your career. You will find success in any venture you undertake. You will have the edge over your co-workers. You will likely take the initiative in your relationship, and your partner will be grateful for your efforts. Enjoy being in love, and you will indeed have a great week!

Pisces

This week is likely to be an emotionally charged one for you. Be patient and persistent in love. Be diplomatic in case there are any disagreements with someone close to you. You could also benefit from spending time in nature, as this will help to ground you. Professionally, there is great potential for success and wealth. Take the initiative and be proactive in their job search and career development. Your finances will improve substantially.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)