Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope August 20 To August 26 For All Zodiacs

Aries

It's time to tap into your inner strength and willingness to be open to resolving any conflicts in your romantic relationships. Be truthful about any lingering issues that could be holding you back. With a clear understanding and a determined mindset, you can make great strides. At work, it's time to let go of past grievances and stop holding on so tightly to things. You will make headway in your job or project.

Taurus

Love is in the air! You’ll feel happy with your significant other. Take advantage of this positive energy and use it to mend any past disagreements. As for work, remember to play by the rules to succeed professionally. Contribute to the group's goals in a responsible manner. Though you might be tempted to go against the grain, it's better to follow protocol and reap the rewards that come with it.

Gemini

If you're ready to take the plunge into love, make sure you're not carrying any baggage that could weigh you down. It's easy to fall back into old patterns, so try to approach your current situation with a fresh, positive outlook. In your career, you might experience a sudden change of heart. Before you make any big decisions, take a moment to evaluate how they'll affect your life, and trust your instincts.

Cancer

This week brings challenges into your love life, actively pushing you to make some important decisions. You won’t have time to just roll with the punches - it’s time to take control of your relationship. On the career front, get creative and explore options. You may feel the urge to take a break. Internships or side hustles may provide a welcome change. If there's something you've been meaning to do, now is the time to do it.

Leo

Exciting career opportunities are coming your way this week! You could be getting some financial support that will help you grow your business. MMaybe even a big promotion or a new job offer. On the love front, it seems like something significant might be coming to an end. It's natural to feel a sense of loss or grief, but don't worry. Sometimes endings can be good and lead to necessary changes.

Virgo

This week, your love life is in the spotlight! It's the perfect time to open up and express your true feelings to that special someone. Take the opportunity to deepen your emotional connection and strengthen your bond. Professionally, it's all about boundaries, discipline, and sharp thinking. Your quick wit and analytical skills will come in handy as you strategize and plan for the future. Keep your decisions well-thought-out to unlock new opportunities.

Libra

This week, your love life is likely to be centred around conversation and reflection. It’s time to open up and be honest with yourself and your partner. On the career front, you may be feeling a bit defeated or overwhelmed. Don’t focus on the wrongs or the losses, allow yourself to move forward and aim for new opportunities. You need to stay focused and put in the extra hours if you want to see progress.

Scorpio

This is the right time to build a strong foundation with your partner. Focus on your romantic connection and ensure that the relationship is based on mutual respect and understanding. At work,break through any restraints or obstacles that may be holding you back. Open up to new opportunities and step out of your comfort zone. Let go of any limiting beliefs or false assumptions.

Sagittarius

There will be feelings of romance and love but also a possible tendency towards escapism and idealism. Your natural charm and charisma will help to attract people. At work, look for solutions instead of creating another problem. You may feel a strong urge to take some kind of risk in order to move forward. Whatever decision you take should be based on thorough research and long-term focus.

Capricorn

Try out activities that bring you and your partner closer. It could be as simple as spending quality time together or exploring a shared interest. Take risks and seize opportunities that come your way, as this could lead to new possibilities in your professional life. Remember to pursue what you're passionate about and maximize your potential. You have the power to create positive changes in both your work life and relationships.

Aquarius

It seems like your love life is about to hit a few bumps. Don’t let anger take over and approach the situation with a logical mind. On the work front, you might encounter some clashes or disputes with colleagues. Remember to focus on the facts and be willing to negotiate in order to find common ground. Avoiding arguments will help you build and maintain strong relationships.

Pisces

You're about to find the perfect balance in your relationships! It's all about recognising that true power in a relationship means empowering each other. Career-wise, there's a chance for new beginnings, and you might just experience a wave of motivation that will lead you to success. Keep your eyes peeled for opportunities that might come your way, especially if it's related to a partnership.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)