Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope August 27 To September 2 For All Zodiacs

Aries

This week is looking like a real winner in terms of love! There is a lot of positive energy and emotional fulfilment, and your relationship will be stronger than ever with fun experiences and deep connections. However, work-wise, be on guard against any negative influences that might hold you back. You don't want to get sucked into a toxic work environment or unrealistic goals. Keep an eye on your spending, too - don't go overboard!

Taurus

Get ready for an exhilarating ride in your love life! Your passionate energy is shining through, so show off your charisma and take the lead. This could lead to thrilling new adventures and a stronger connection with your partner. Your career prospects are looking up, too! Exciting opportunities are on the horizon. Make decisions that resonate with your authentic self and pursue endeavours that bring you pure joy and fulfilment.

Gemini

This is your week to shine if you've been on the lookout for a new career path. Your work or business will make swift progress and your projects will thrive. In matters of the heart, you're in for a period of emotional growth and new beginnings. You'll gain a deeper understanding of your feelings and open yourself up to forming stronger bonds. Your relationship has the potential to become truly magical this week.

Cancer

This week is all about deep emotional connections and harmonious relationships. It's the perfect time to strengthen existing bonds or embark on a new romantic journey. Professionally, there could be uncertainty and difficult decisions. You might feel stuck between conflicting options or committing to a specific path. Confront these challenges head-on, seek advice or clarity, and make a choice that aligns with your long-term aspirations.

Leo

You might find yourself swept up in a whirlwind of love and attraction, perhaps even encountering someone who embodies all the qualities you desire. Embrace and express your feelings openly in your relationships. Meanwhile, your career may be undergoing a period of change and upheaval. While this can be both thrilling and unnerving, remember that external factors beyond your control may influence your professional journey. Keep an eye out for unexpected opportunities or challenges that may arise.

Virgo

There might be some bumps in the road with your significant other. Communication could be a bit tricky, leading to tension in the relationship. Approach these conversations with patience and empathy. On the bright side, things are looking up for your career. You may have the chance to revisit an old job opportunity or a skill you haven't used in a while. Keep your chin up and focus on the positive!

Libra

This week, you’ll experience abundance, comfort, and contentment in your love life and relationships. Spending time with your loved ones and participating in enjoyable activities and conversations can bring great joy. You may be on the verge of achieving your goals and ideas at work. Harmony at work or in your home-based business is likely, and you and your co-workers or teammates can work together effectively to achieve results.

Scorpio

This is a great time to strengthen your connection by having meaningful conversations, trying out new experiences, and enjoying fun activities together. While at work, there may be unforeseen challenges that could cause delays or distractions. It's important to keep your focus on the task at hand, but don't miss out on the small opportunities that could make a big difference. Take the time to pause, meditate, and centre yourself.

Sagittarius

You have much to look forward to in your relationship as your affection and understanding grow stronger each day. You'll have meaningful and productive conversations that will bring you and your partner even closer. However, on the work front, you may feel a bit stuck and uneasy. Your hard work and effort may not yield the results you were hoping for, which can be frustrating and discouraging. Keep pushing and don't let setbacks discourage you.

Capricorn

This is a perfect time to focus on your priorities, emphasize your relationships, and look towards the future. It's a week that's all about balance and harmony. You'll love spending quality time with your loved ones and want to feel comforted and reassured in your relationships. Professionally, there are many meaningful opportunities and chances for success this week. Keep an open mind and consider new opportunities that offer growth and stability.

Aquarius

There's something special in the air when it comes to your love life. You could be looking at new relationships or even unique connections that touch your soul. Unfortunately, work might bring some unwanted disappointments. You could be left feeling down about decisions that are out of your hands, or results that don't quite meet your expectations. But, keep your spirits high, and use this as a launching pad for the future.

Pisces

This is a week of positive vibes and energy! You will be spontaneous, and it could lead to unexpected moments of joy and connection. However, work may be a struggle for you right now. It might seem like insufficient resources or support to get your projects off the ground. But don't lose hope just yet. Use your creativity to find unique solutions to these obstacles.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)