Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope August 6 To August 12 For All Zodiacs

Aries

Your partner will sweep you off your feet with their passionate and caring nature. Embrace the excitement and let your emotions flow freely in your relationships. You're in a time of new opportunities and a carefree spirit, so don't be afraid to start new ventures and take calculated risks in your professional life. Trust yourself and take bold steps towards your goals - you've got this!

Taurus

This week brings challenges in love and relationship with a need for practical solutions. You may encounter financial or emotional struggles. Make sure to support each other during these tough times. In the career, this is the time for planning and decision-making. You might even start a new project or partnership. If you're in business, consider exploring partnerships and collaborations, it could be more profitable than going solo.

Gemini

This week, love and relationships are getting a fresh dose of energy. You'll be feeling clear-headed and able to communicate effectively. While you'll be logical and rational, don't forget to be loving and understanding too! Work may bring some challenges, like financial worries or feelings of not having enough. Focus on practical solutions, like budgeting and seeking support when needed.

Cancer

Your relationships will flourish with happiness and harmony, and you'll bond with your partner over shared joy and create unforgettable memories. Your career requires you to balance security and flexibility, so be sure to manage your resources wisely and stay open to opportunities for growth. Being practical about finances is essential, but don't cling too tightly to things. It is an ideal time to make investments.

Leo

Now is the time to tap into your intuition and trust your gut instincts when it comes to your relationships. Take notice of the subtle cues and emotions that are guiding you towards deeper connections. Professionally, chase after your dreams, set your sights high and aim for ambitious goals. Explore new job opportunities, aim for career advancements, or take on projects that align with your passions and aspirations.

Virgo

It's time to give your relationships extra attention! Invest your time and energy into nurturing your connections with your partner. Even small, practical gestures can lead to meaningful growth. On the professional front, prepare for a week full of dynamic energy and assertive pursuit of your goals. Take bold steps, present your ideas, or seek new job opportunities. So go ahead, seize the moment!

Libra

You and your partner are in for a treat as communication flows seamlessly between you. This is an exciting time, so make sure to take advantage of it to the fullest. You might even be planning a trip together! Career-wise, you're on cloud nine with a sense of fulfilment and your hard work is paying off. Look for opportunities that can take your career to the next level.

Scorpio

This week you may feel overwhelmed with career-related decisions. Approach things with a balanced and disciplined mindset. Don't rush into anything without weighing your options and resources. In love, keep an open mind and approach conflicts or misunderstandings with patience and understanding. By listening to each other and working together, you can find a way to move forward and keep your relationship strong and stable.

Sagittarius

You have some tough decisions to make this week. Focus on the big picture and prioritise stability and security in all your choices. Communicate openly with your partner and understand their needs. This week may bring financial insecurity, but hard work and determination will help you find your footing. Keep your eyes peeled for opportunities that come your way, and reach out for help if needed. Stay strong!

Capricorn

Nurture and appreciate your relationship, or make it clear that you are ready to commit to something long-term. Make your intentions clear and commit to something long-term. Professionally, it may be time to shake things up a bit. Consider exploring new job opportunities that will challenge and allow you to grow. If you're feeling stagnant, take a leap of faith and pursue something more exciting.

Aquarius

You may feel the weight of financial or professional struggles. Balancing challenges with the need for meaningful connections could be tough. Make time for quality conversations with your loved ones and close friends. As for your career, remember that it's not always about beating the competition. Strive for your own successes, and you'll open up new doors and opportunities. Coming up with your own solutions can be incredibly rewarding.

Pisces

Get ready to feel super happy and comfy with your partner. Your relationships with family and friends will also be solid and stable. However, work might throw some curveballs your way, and you might not get the recognition you deserve. But don't worry, stay positive and keep pushing forward. A new and exciting opportunity might pop up towards the end of the week. Be ready to grab it with both hands!

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)