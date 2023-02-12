Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope February 12 to February 18 for all Zodiac Signs!

Aries

This week, it's important to ensure you stay balanced in your love life. Take time to nurture your relationships and ensure that you care for yourself and your needs. This week could be a great opportunity to try something new together that you both enjoy. Professionally, you will feel extra productive and motivated to complete the job. This is the perfect time to work on tasks requiring additional focus and dedication. This is also a great time to take on any new projects or tasks, as you'll be able to tackle them confidently and efficiently.

Taurus

Your love life appears to be undergoing a change this week. Focus on communicating your feelings to your partner. Make sure you're taking the time to tell them how you feel and to express yourself honestly. Go out and do something fun together. However, you may feel overwhelmed by the challenges in your career path. You may feel like you are not making enough progress and are stuck in a rut. Don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it; take the time to focus on your well-being. Not a good time to take any career-led decision.

Gemini

You will feel more connected to your romantic partner than ever before. A new level of understanding and appreciation will make your bond even stronger. Your relationships will benefit from new ideas and perspectives, so be open and willing to explore them. This week could bring success to your career, but you will have to fight to put yourself there. You should focus on taking the initiative and ensuring that you stay organized and on top of your work. This is an excellent time to make connections and network with others in your field and win their support.

Cancer

Your natural empathy and understanding of others will help you to listen and be heard. This is a great time to express your feelings and connect deeply with your partner. If you are single, you may feel ready to build a deeper connection with someone special. This is a great time for self-development, whether taking a class or training to learn a new skill. This week, Cancer, you may find financial security and success coming your way. You could receive an unexpected gift or windfall. Your hard work and dedication could be rewarded with a promotion or raise. With your natural intuition and focus, you can create a secure future.

Leo

Leo, this week you have the opportunity to progress in your career and financial goals. Those waiting for a response to a job interview will get a call. Use your natural creativity and enthusiasm to develop strategies to help you build your career and financial security. However, you may need help finding a balance between your personal needs and those of the people around you. Taking time for yourself is perfectly okay. Your relationships will benefit from this, as your well-being is something that you should always prioritize.

Virgo

This week, you could find yourself in a very positive and productive state. Take the logical steps to move forward, and you will find that the stars have aligned in your favour, and you can enjoy the rewards of your efforts. Your determination and hard work will lead you to greater abundance and success. On the relationship front, communicate openly and honestly with your partner. Conversations about where you both stand and what you both need can be beneficial. Additionally, if you are single, try to accept your situation and be open to new possibilities.

Libra

This week, Libra, you're likely to be energetic and enthusiastic in your career. Now is the time to go after what you want and make your dreams a reality. You will get an opportunity to showcase your talent or speak on a public forum. Find creative ways to make money and look for opportunities to invest. In love, you will be inspired to express your love more openly and show appreciation towards your partner through a romantic gesture. Your charm and charisma will be at their peak, so don't be afraid to let them shine!

Scorpio

Now is also a great time to show your partner some extra love and appreciation. Spending quality time with your partner and discussing any issues that may have been causing tension in the relationship will help to create a strong bond of trust and understanding. At work, you could feel blocked and demotivated. But don't let your pride stand in the way of asking for help. You may feel scattered in terms of meeting deadlines. Prioritise and take care of any important tasks first. Take care of money and valuables. Do not trust anyone with your finances.

Sagittarius

This week, you may feel like you are in a romantic slump. Make a plan with your sweetheart to try something new together or to reconnect and remind yourselves why you are together in the first place. You may be feeling stuck in your career as well. Take the time to review your goals and think of the steps you need to take to reach them. Be careful while choosing your friends. Your colleagues may go against you. You should also stay organized and focused on staying on track.

Capricorn

You will feel closer than ever to your loved ones. There will be a newfound appreciation for the people in your life and a renewed sense of optimism about your relationships. Be willing to forgive and let go of any past grievances. Now is a great time to focus on your career, take on new challenges, or start something new. With your dedication and determination, you can make great things happen. Don't be afraid to take risks and try new things; remember to plan well. You have what it takes to reach your goals.

Aquarius

Take time for yourself, and don't be afraid to have an honest conversation about your needs and wants. If single, don't be scared to put yourself out there. You never know what you may find or who you may meet. You should fight for what you want on the professional front. It's an excellent time to push for a raise or a promotion. However, your seniors or colleagues will constantly cause distraction and worry. Try to keep a positive relationship with them and focus your energy on your work and performance.

Pisces

Your romantic life may be filled with surprises. Rethink how you approach relationships, or you may find that someone you care about is showing a different side of themselves. Remember that you have the power to create the kind of connection that you want. Open communication is critical to maintaining healthy relationships. On the professional front, you may be unable to make the most of your talents and abilities. Someone at work may try to push you into a corner and dominate. Though frustration may be high, it is important to remain calm and not give in to provocation.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)