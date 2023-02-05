Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope February 4 to February 11 for all Zodiac Signs!

Aries

Aries, this is a time for you to take action in your career. Take the plunge and make a change that will impact your career. Go after that promotion, apply for that dream job or make a change in your current position. This week will likely be a time of reflection and reassessment of relationships- evaluate what is and isn't working and take steps to make changes. If you're single, think about what you want from a potential partner.

Taurus

This week brings a sense of emotional stagnation, and you are likely to feel stuck in your relationships, unable to progress. This can be frustrating, but try to focus on the positive and find ways to nurture your relationship. However, you will be focused on your career and may look for ways to increase or improve your income. You may feel inspired to take on a new challenge or to make a change in your career. Take the time to explore these options and be open to new ideas.

Gemini

Gemini, you'll feel a strong love and connection this week. You will feel a strong need to be nurtured and supported by your partner and to connect on a deeper level. Singles, you may feel drawn to someone you already know. This week is likely to bring a challenge to your career. You may feel like something needs to be fixed, and you can't make any progress. Don't let this negativity take over, though. Stay focused on the task at hand. Be especially careful with money and valuables.

Cancer

Cancer, this week is about taking the initiative and pushing yourself to achieve more. You'll feel particularly confident and ambitious, so use this energy to your advantage! You'll have plenty of opportunities to make progress. On the love front, you are in for a passionate and exciting time! You will desire to express your feelings and emotions to your partner in ways you have never done before. This is a great time to get out and mingle if you're single. You'll feel attractive and confident, so don't be afraid to make the first move.

Leo

On the work front, nothing can stop you this week. March ahead and take your initiatives forward. You will be successful in your professional endeavours, and your efforts will be appreciated. You will be able to make sound financial decisions based on careful planning. In your love life, it's important to stay connected with your partner. Make sure to show appreciation for each other and find ways to express your love. Be open and honest with one another. Don't be afraid to talk about any feelings of insecurity.

Virgo

On the romantic front, this is a great time to show your partner how much you appreciate them. A sweet gesture or thoughtful gift would be a great way to express your love. If you are single, you may have a chance to start something new. However, it may be best to slow down and see where this new connection leads. At work, you may be presented with an opportunity to partner or collaborate that could benefit your career. Just make sure to approach everything clearly and take your time.

Libra

Welcome to the week, Libra! This is an exciting time for you, with plenty of positive energy. You will feel motivated and energised, ready to make things happen. If you have been eyeing a promotion or a new job, now is the time to go for it. On the love front, you will likely find yourself in a very romantic and passionate mood. There may be new romantic prospects if you are single or find yourself rekindling the existing relationship.

Scorpio

This week, Scorpio, you will be patient and determined to make progress in your personal and professional life. Make sure to take the time to enjoy the journey and appreciate the small victories along the way. Reach out to mentors and professionals in your field and seek advice. You may feel extra loving and affection towards your partner, and you will be more willing to put in the extra effort to make your relationship stronger. Whether it's a romantic dinner or an intimate conversation, take the time to connect with them and express your feelings.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this week, you're advised to take a break from the hustle and bustle of your daily life and focus on your relationships. It's time to take a step back, relax, and enjoy the company of your loved ones. You need to step back, reflect on your accomplishments, and take the time to recognise yourself for your hard work and dedication. This is also a great time to brainstorm and come up with new ideas. Financially it could be a challenging time, so postpone significant purchases.

Capricorn

This week, your love and career are in the spotlight—for the better. You will be confident and determined to make things happen and make the most of the opportunities. You will have the confidence to make the right decisions, and your ambition will take you to the top. You're likely to come across influential people who could help you in your professional pursuits. In love, this is a great time to take risks. If you've been thinking about making a move, now is the time to do it. Don't be afraid to let your heart lead the way. Your romantic instincts will be stronger than ever.

Aquarius

This week, your emotional side is likely to be on full display, and you could feel overwhelmed by the emotions that come with relationships. Communicate your needs and feelings more clearly, and also take the time to listen to your partner. In your career, you may feel the pressure to succeed. This could bring some insecurities or anxieties. Remember, you don't have to be perfect to achieve your goals. Take some time to reflect on your progress and celebrate your successes, no matter how small.

Pisces

Pisces, your love life will likely be full of exciting and positive developments this week. Your partner will be supportive and understanding, which will help you to open up and express your true feelings. You may feel extra romantic and want to spend much time with your partner. Your career is likely an area of focus this week. However, you should be careful not to bite off more than you can chew, as it could lead to burnout. Prioritise your tasks and ensure you are taking care of yourself.

