Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope January 21 to January 28 for all zodiac signs!

Aries

Your communication with management and colleagues will improve, helping you complete your projects on time. Your work will win you accolades and put you in the limelight. You will be able to maintain financial stability. Spending time with friends and loved ones will keep your spirits high. It is a good time to profess your love to the person you love. A relaxing vacation with your loved ones is indicated.

Taurus

You are likely to win support for your project and will be able to raise funds to see your dream project through. A money-making opportunity is likely to improve your financial position. Seek advice from a professional consultant in matters of finance and investments. Be kind and compassionate towards someone seeking help from you. Understanding and being reciprocative towards your partner will lay a foundation for a stronger future. Keep your cool on the romantic front.

Gemini

You can expect a good time on the romantic front, as your partner will shower love and affection on you. However, avoid arguing with family members to maintain harmony at home. You are advised to tread carefully on the professional front and avoid impulsive behaviour as it may go against you. Lack of communication, ego and misunderstanding could lead to unpleasantness in the workplace. Be patient while dealing with coworkers.

Cancer

Spending quality time with your partner and a better understanding is indicated on the romantic front. You will have to spend more time and attention on domestic matters to maintain harmony at home. Your financial problems will get resolved, and your income will be stable. A business partnership is also foreseen. Your support of a social cause will put you in the limelight.

Leo

You will enjoy romantic moments with your partner. A better understanding and companionship are indicated for those in love. You may plan a short trip with family or friends. Avoid arguments and don’t succumb to provocations at the workplace; be patient with coworkers and focus on your work. Do not share your plans; try to keep your investment or financial plans secret. You are cautioned against impulsive buying and splurging.

Virgo

At work, you will establish a strong position and showcase leadership qualities. If you have been thinking of starting a business, now is the time to take the lead. Don’t be impulsive with money, and be cautious with spending & investments. In love, there is loyalty; however, you need to infuse some fun and passion into the relationship. If you like someone, don’t wait; tell them how you feel about them.

Libra

In matters of love, heartache or pain seems almost inevitable. Try to bridge the gap with your spouse or lover with understanding, compassion and clear communication. Do not ignore any ailment, and make healthy lifestyle choices. Caution is advised in speculative investments and financial deals. Examine all legal papers and documents before signing. Coworkers will look up to you for your wise counsel. Be patient and use your presence of mind to handle professional issues.

Scorpio

The marriage of someone in the family may get finalised. Your partner will be supportive and do things to pamper you, so enjoy all the attention. Those looking for a job may find exciting options coming their way. Your good work will be rewarded with a promotion or an increment. You will have the resources and support to accomplish your tasks. A venture or investment will have potential but will not fructify immediately. A business trip is likely.

Sagittarius

There will be good news, proposals and offers. Your romantic partner will be loving and affectionate toward you. However, those in a new relationship may experience uncertainty and a lack of commitment. Be gentle and diplomatic in dealing with pressure situations. There will be new beginnings in the form of a new job or a business opportunity. Your finances will improve, or you will get an opportunity to make more money. Libra

Capricorn

This week you rediscover the love and passion in your romantic relationship. A trip with your spouse will prove rejuvenating and refreshing. You will follow your heart, and it will take you places. This is a good time to plan, strategise, and improve your professional skills by enrolling in a short-term course. Do not make any decisions related to career or job change. Pay attention to your finances, and do not make any major purchases this week.

Aquarius

Your love life will be filled with surprises and intimacy. Someone eligible for marriage in the family will find the right match. There could be a positive development on the marriage front for singles. Be alert and careful while signing documents and contracts. Prioritise your work and domestic responsibilities to maintain balance and harmony. A new job or a career opportunity may knock on your door; weigh all the pros and cons before taking a final decision.

Pisces

A very happy and positive time awaits you. There will be a perfect balance between your domestic life and work responsibilities. Domestic life will be cordial, thanks to the time and energy you put into it. Love and affection will be fully expressed and reciprocated. You are likely to achieve professional success with the support of your seniors and colleagues. You will be full of ideas and enthusiasm, and your talent will be appreciated.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)