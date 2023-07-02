Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope July 2 To July 8 For All Zodiacs

Aries

For those already in a relationship, your bond will strengthen and bring you closer. Act gracefully and sensitively while resolving any issue or dispute, not with anger or force. In your career, there may be some setbacks or disappointments. However, don't let them get you down. Use this as an opportunity for growth and learning. Stay resilient, focus on the positive aspects, and open your eyes to new possibilities.

Taurus

Expect exciting romantic encounters and a surge of enthusiasm in your relationship. Embrace the spirit of spontaneity and let your love life soar to new heights. You may feel overwhelmed by heavy responsibilities and burdens in your career. Remember to pace yourself and delegate tasks when possible. Stay focused, take breaks when needed, and ask for support when necessary. With determination and a balanced approach, you'll overcome any challenges that come your way.

Gemini

It's a time for patience and trust in your relationship as you allow the seeds you've planted to flourish in their own time. Embrace the process and have faith that your efforts will bear fruit. You are ready to charge with an energetic and assertive vibe in your career. Seize opportunities with gusto and showcase your skills. Balance your drive with thoughtful decision-making. Stay focused on your goals, but also remain open to feedback.

Cancer

You're stepping into a phase where your relationship can grow and flourish. Embrace new experiences, and nurture a sense of adventure with your partner. Be open to the possibilities and trust that your connection will reach new heights. It’s time to showcase your expertise in your career. Your hard work and practicality will pay off, leading to success and material rewards. Focus on long-term goals, and make sound financial decisions.

Leo

This week evokes a sense of fond memories and emotional connection. It's a time to cherish your beautiful moments and bonds with your loved ones. Take time to appreciate and nurture those relationships. In your career, there is a need for change and letting go of old patterns. It may indicate the end of a challenging phase or a situation that no longer serves your growth. Do not make any career or financial decisions.

Virgo

There could be disappointment or a sense of loss in love, but don't let it overshadow the positive aspects of your relationship. Take time to process your emotions and focus on what you still have. This week shines a light on financial stability and success. It's a time to reap the rewards of your hard work and enjoy the abundance. Your efforts are paying off, and you may experience the joy of long-term prosperity.

Libra

You've reached a significant milestone in your relationship journey, and it's a moment to celebrate and appreciate the love and connection you share. Appreciate the wholeness and allow your relationship to continue evolving in a positive direction. At work, tap into your past experiences and draw inspiration from them. Revisit successful strategies or reconnect with your passion for your work. Explore new possibilities and infuse your professional life with joy and enthusiasm.

Scorpio

Your love life may go through a period of closure and transformation. It may indicate the end of a difficult situation or the need to release past hurts. Important friendships may end, or a close one may turn their back on you. However, you will experience a wave of enthusiasm and creativity at work. You will receive positive news related to work. Pay attention to opportunities that spark your passion and inspire you to express yourself.

Sagittarius

There will be stability and abundance in relationships. It's a time to nurture and strengthen your love life through reliability, generosity, and practical gestures. Show your partner how much they mean to you. This week brings career opportunities. This is the perfect time to embark on exciting projects, launch innovative ideas, and take risks in your professional path. Use your passion to fuel your actions.

Capricorn

You will take charge of your love life, radiating confidence and charisma. You will attract love and admiration. Embrace your sensuality, assertiveness, and make things happen in your love life. At work, tap into your inner courage to navigate professional hurdles. Use your natural leadership skills to inspire and motivate others, and channel your passion into your work. Your confidence and strength will propel you towards success.

Aquarius

Your love life this week is quite dynamic. Expect a surge of energy and passion in your relationships. Conversations will flow smoothly, and love may come knocking at your door. Embrace the excitement and be open to new romantic adventures. You will have a clear vision of your professional path, and now is the time to take bold steps towards your goals. Embrace opportunities and make calculated decisions to propel your career.

Pisces

This week, you may feel disconnected from your partner and the world outside. Take time for self-discovery and solitude to better understand your emotional needs and desires. This is not the best time to take decisions related to your love life. Career-wise, you may face a crossroads or a situation that requires weighing different options. Take your time to gather information and assess the pros and cons before making a choice.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)