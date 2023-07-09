Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope July 9 To July 15 For All Zodiacs

Aries

You're radiating confidence and contentment in your relationships. There will be emotional fulfilment, and you will have a good time with your partner. Celebrate your individuality while cherishing the connection with your partner. At work, this is a time of achievement and completion. You will reach a significant milestone in your professional journey. Expand your horizons, explore new ventures, or take your career to the next level.

Taurus

Your relationship with your partner is flourishing, and nurturing energy surrounds you. Let your love flow freely, creating a harmonious and supportive environment for your loved ones. In your career, trust your instincts and tap into your empathetic nature. Your ability to connect deeply with others will be an asset in your professional interactions. Use your compassionate approach to build strong relationships and navigate any challenges.

Gemini

It is a great time to focus on relationships and build strong personal and work relationships foundations. Reach out, introduce yourself to new people, and take initiative. Opportunities will boost your finances, so take advantage of available chances. You will be more confident when it comes to new projects at this time. Don't take on too much or overcommit if you know you won't be able to finish on time.

Cancer

Now is the time to focus on achieving your career goals. Take risks in pursuing what you want. You may have an idea that needs to be turned into a tangible product or an interview that you need to ace. In love, your heart is open to receiving love and joy from others. This could bring you closer connections with people that you care about. You may also be drawn to creative pursuits.

Leo

At work, now is the time to move on and look toward the future with a fresh outlook. You are ready to start a new chapter with more awareness about what matters to you. Practice patience and understanding with yourself and your partner this week. Going at a gentle pace is key to paving the path to a successful, happy relationship. Singles, let go of past loves and make room for someone new.

Virgo

There’s a need to use practical and honest communication in your closest relationships. Wisdom is key: take the time to assess, communicate, and take action appropriately. On the career side, connect with inspiring people who could help you grow and develop. Seek out mentors or potential collaboration opportunities. While networking and connecting with important people, stay authentic and be fair in how you treat others.

Libra

You will be proactive and take the initiative to make progress with your relationship. Consider reaching out and expressing your feelings in unique ways. However, your professional life may not be so easy. Be careful of the consequences of your decisions in your career. Shortcuts may not be in your best interests as your behaviour can be easily misinterpreted. Weigh the risks carefully and consider whether the reward justifies the effort.

Scorpio

You may feel stuck and confused in your love life. Look at the facts to make your decision rather than living in limbo. However, you may feel challenged to make the right choice. At work, there is a warning of possible trouble ahead. You may encounter challenges that require decisive action and discipline. Think logically and consider all options before making decisions. You may also be impulsive or impatient, so act accordingly.

Sagittarius

Your love life is entering a phase of stability and contentment. Celebrate the deep connections you have nurtured, appreciate the love surrounding you, and savour the joyous moments. However, there is a need for caution and clarity in decision-making in your career. Beware of illusions and distractions that could cloud your judgment. Prioritise your goals and be practical towards finances. Avoid getting swept away by unrealistic or tempting opportunities.

Capricorn

Your love life is graced with stability, nurturing, and abundance this week. Focus on nurturing your partner and expressing your love through practical gestures. This is a time to build a strong foundation and deepen your connection. In your career, you will get new opportunities or ideas that have the potential to bring long-term rewards. Invest in your skills and knowledge, setting the stage for future success.

Aquarius

This week, there is a passionate energy that will fuel your connection with your partner. It's a time for bold gestures, passionate expressions of love, and exploring new adventures together. You will witness a new wave of mental clarity, strategic thinking, and decisive action in work. Use your analytical skills and intellect to overcome challenges and progress professionally. It's a great time to make important decisions, set clear goals, and pursue innovative ideas.

Pisces

This week brings stability, security, and a strong relationship foundation. Create a sense of trust, commitment, and emotional security with your partner. Appreciate the love and stability within your connection. In your career, there is success, advancement, and public recognition for your efforts. Your hard work and dedication are paying off, and you may receive praise or rewards for your achievements. Celebrate your accomplishments and feel confident in your abilities.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)