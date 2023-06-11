Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope June 11 To June 17 For All Zodiacs

Aries

Your romantic desires and dreams are within reach, bringing joy and contentment to your relationship. Enjoy the harmonious connection and celebrate the love you share. This week heralds success and abundance. Your hard work pays off, leading to financial stability and professional growth. Take charge of your goals and move forward confidently. This is a time to demonstrate leadership and showcase your expertise.

Taurus

This week holds abundant love and career prospects. Your relationships are filled with love, joy, and a sense of belonging. Enjoy the blissful connection with your partner, creating beautiful memories and strengthening your bond. You may find yourself inspired by past experiences or reconnecting with colleagues from the past. Embrace this opportunity to reflect on your career journey and draw upon your past successes to fuel your aspirations.

Gemini

Honest conversations and clear boundaries pave the way for deeper connections and understanding with your partner. Embrace the power of truth and authentic expression to strengthen your relationship. You will overcome challenges and persevere in your professional pursuits. Trust in your abilities and stay determined. Your confidence and courage will lead to success and recognition.

Cancer

Your heart is open to new love or a revitalisation of existing relationships. Expect love and affection to flow abundantly, creating a sense of warmth and harmony. Embrace the opportunity for deep emotional connections and enjoy the blissful moments of love. Your professional endeavours gain momentum as projects move forward rapidly. Expect an influx of new ideas, collaborations, and communication that propel you towards success.

Leo

In love, this week brings hope, healing, and renewed faith. Embrace the positive energy and believe in the possibilities of love. Allow yourself to dream and trust that love is coming. At work, be cautious of potential deception or hidden agendas in your professional life. Trust your instincts and exercise caution when dealing with colleagues or situations. Stay focused on your goals and protect your interests. Be mindful and proactive to overcome challenges.

Virgo

This is a time of self-love and contentment. Enjoy the freedom to explore your passions and nurture your own well-being. Embrace the joy of being single or celebrate the harmony within your committed relationship. At work, embody your inner strength and showcase your talents. Take charge of your career path and make bold decisions. Embrace opportunities to take the lead and demonstrate your expertise.

Libra

Take control of your love life and steer it in your desired direction. Embrace the power of decisive action and assertiveness to overcome any challenges. Reconnect with your partner or seek new romantic opportunities with enthusiasm. Professionally, you may feel uncertain, and there may be delays in plans and projects. Hold back on the signing of agreements or legal matters. Be patient, as you need to invest more time in planning.

Scorpio

Take a grounded and practical approach to your relationships. Show loyalty and reliability to your partner, and invest time and effort into nurturing the connection. This card signifies a time of commitment and building a solid foundation for long-lasting love. Career-wise, there is growth and opportunity. Reflect on past experiences and draw upon lessons learned. Embrace collaboration and mentorship opportunities.

Sagittarius

This is a week of expansion and progress in your career. Embrace new opportunities and take calculated risks. Trust in your abilities and envision long-term success. However, you may feel lonely, rejected and misunderstood by your partner. Address any emotional turmoil and communicate openly with your partner. Seek support from loved ones and practice self-care.

Capricorn

In love, patience and understanding are required and emotional balance is important to the growth of love between you and your partner. Be gentle and compassionate in resolving issues. Be realistic about your capabilities, and you may be holding illusions about your job for work. Financial uncertainty is expected. Don’t get involved in any questionable investments.

Aquarius

Celebrate the joy and happiness that love brings into your life. This is a time of wishes granted and deep satisfaction in your relationships. Embrace the harmony and cherish the loving connections you have. However, you may feel the burden of responsibilities and targets at work. Take a step back and assess your workload. Prioritise tasks and consider delegating when necessary. Streamline and seek support where possible to lighten your load.

Pisces

This week brings harmony and balance. There will be mutual support and nurturing in your relationships. Share your resources and emotions openly, fostering a sense of reciprocity and fulfilment. Professionally, this is a week of strategic thinking and leadership. Embrace your intellectual prowess and make well-informed decisions. Use your logical and analytical skills to navigate challenges and inspire others with your wisdom.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)