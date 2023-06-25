Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope June 25 To July 1 For All Zodiacs

Aries

In matters of the heart, it's time to hit the pause button and give yourself some well-deserved me-time. Take a breather, recharge, and reflect on your relationship desires. As for your career, embrace your creative side and let your innovative ideas shine. Trust your instincts and dive deep into your projects. Remember, solitude can be a great source of inspiration. So, go ahead and enjoy some quality alone time, and let your imagination soar.

Taurus

Cherish the people you love and value the most. Focus on your relationships and enjoy your time together. Have patience with those around you, as little misunderstandings can be easily cleared up with open communication. Spend time outdoors to find balance and peace. This week, strive for success and focus on your career. Not everything will be easy but don’t give up. Be creative in your approach and look for opportunities to learn and grow.

Gemini

This week your love life encourages you to take the initiative. Go for that coffee date, or make it known that you're open to love. You'll be surprised by the results. As for your career, there is some confusion regarding what path to take. Make sure your goals reflect your aims. Now is the time to get creative and take risks. Keep an eye on the big picture, and you'll see success come your way soon.

Cancer

You will use your level-headedness and determination to get past any bumps in the road that may come up in your relationships. Make sure to show appreciation for those around you and share your feelings. This is a good time to complete projects or rearrange your schedule accordingly. Do not forget to have fun as well. Have faith that the hard work you put into your career will pay off in the long run.

Leo

You need to analyse the patterns and dynamics of your relationship. Consider if you need to make any adjustments to ensure that you both are on the same page. Make a conscious effort to plan and think about your career path this week. Strategise your current goals or objectives. Setting a realistic timeline that you can work towards can help increase your productivity and motivation. Guard against getting too bogged down with mundane details.

Virgo

This week is all about balance and taking stock of your relationship. Review how things have been recently and make plans. Something as small as a romantic dinner with your partner or meeting with friends can be calming and provide a clearer perspective. You may find yourself juggling a few different projects this week. Keep up your momentum by prioritising each task. You'll be able to solve any problems and show off your organisational skills.

Libra

This week will be one of abundance in love. Now is the time to show the special people in your life how much you care about them - whether with thoughtful gifts or sweet surprises. You may feel more supported and able to make a long-term commitment. This week will require patience at work. It's important to plan, as difficult decisions need to be made. Remember that it's ok to be assertive and take action.

Scorpio

You may have to overcome some obstacles to find the right balance in your relationship. Be ready to listen to the other person instead of jumping to conclusions. Keep an open and peaceful attitude, even if you have disagreements. Avoid cutting words and try to remain positive. Feuds and power struggles at the workplace can be draining. Stay calm and think before you act. Speak less and listen more.

Sagittarius

This week, life is about celebrating the newness of possibility. Love and career are about being open to new people, ideas, and paths. Hang out in places, work on projects, and talk to people who spark joy. If something creative has been calling your name, now is a great time to dive into doing what makes you feel exhilarated. Take risks, and watch what blossoms in front of you.

Capricorn

This week brings moments of peace and signals a respite from any tension. Communicate your needs and trust your instincts; your loved ones will be more responsive. Your hard work will be beneficial, and the work environment will be secure and comfortable. You will have tasks or assignments that will keep you busy. Financial and material rewards will come your way from prudent decision-making.

Aquarius

This week, your love life could feel a bit tense. You may find yourself dealing with a challenge that requires making a difficult decision. Think through it objectively instead of having strong emotions get in the way. Taking a logical approach can help you make the right choice. Professionally, the week ahead could bring some surprises requiring a swift response. Don’t forget to draw on the support of family and friends if you need to.

Pisces

Focus on finding the balance between home and work. Allow yourself to take time to enjoy all the little moments. You'll be full of energy and have the drive to get things done; be mindful of recharging your batteries. Now is the time for hard work and determination to pay off. You have great instincts and can look for new and creative solutions to work-related issues. Enjoy the accomplishments and celebrate the small successes.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)