Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope May 28 To June 3 For All Zodiacs

Aries

Your commitment and dedication will be key to nurturing a harmonious relationship. Invest time and effort into deepening your connection with your partner. Focus on the little things that make your bond stronger. Your efforts will pay off in a more fulfilling and loving relationship. At work, your hard work and dedication will not go unnoticed. Maintain fairness and integrity in all your professional interactions.

Taurus

Get ready for an exhilarating week ahead. If you've been longing to have a heart-to-heart conversation with your partner, now is the time to do so. Embrace the power of communication and watch your relationship thrive! There is swift progress and exciting developments in your career. Brace yourself for a flurry of opportunities, emails, or even travel related to your professional life. Act fast and seize these chances as they come.

Gemini

If you've been experiencing disappointments or setbacks in your relationship, it's time to shift your focus. Don’t dwell on what didn't work out; redirect your energy towards the positive aspects of your partnership. Embrace the power of forgiveness. Love and healing await! Look for new ventures or projects that ignite your passion and offer long-term stability. Stay open to knowledge and mentorship, and be diligent in your professional pursuits.

Cancer

Trust your instincts and tap into your emotional depth to navigate your relationships. Listen to your heart and pay attention to subtle cues from your partner. Embrace the power of deep connection and strengthen your bonds. In your career, explore different avenues and options. However, be mindful of getting lost in daydreams or unrealistic expectations. Stay grounded, set clear goals, and pursue the opportunities that align with your long-term ambitions.

Leo

Your hard work and determination will pay off, Leo! This is a time of triumph and celebration for your professional endeavours. The praise and acknowledgement you receive will boost your confidence and open doors to greater achievements. However, In matters of love, it’s a period of healing and release. If you've recently experienced heartache or emotional turmoil, it’s time to mend the wounds. Focus on healing and self-care.

Virgo

This is a period of abundance, joy, and professional triumph. Embrace the spotlight, as your hard work and dedication pay off. Your talents and skills shine brightly, capturing the attention and admiration of others. You may feel uncertain or confused in love, but you have the inner wisdom to make the right decisions. Reflect on your feelings and trust that you will be guided to the right path.

Libra

Get ready for a dynamic week ahead, filled with opportunities for growth and passion in love and career. Your patience and commitment to your relationship will lead to greater harmony and fulfilment. This week brings a burst of passionate energy and motivation to your professional life. Embrace new challenges, take risks, and let your inner fire guide you towards exciting opportunities. Success and recognition await.

Scorpio

This week brings stability and abundance to your love life. Embrace your nurturing and practical side to foster a harmonious relationship. Focus on creating a loving and secure environment for you and your partner. However, don’t get too caught up in materialistic pursuits or toxic work environments. Take steps to break negative patterns or limiting beliefs that hinder your professional growth. Not the best time to take career-related decisions.

Sagittarius

Focus on finding a balance of give and take in your relationships, allowing love to flourish. Reflect on any emotional walls or possessiveness that may hold you back from experiencing true intimacy. At work, it’s a time of celebration and achievement. Your hard work and dedication are paying off. Embrace the success and recognition that come your way. Celebrate your accomplishments and enjoy the fruits of your labour.

Capricorn

This week brings forth your inner power and resilience. Tap into your compassionate and patient nature to foster a harmonious relationship. Embrace understanding and forgiveness. Your love shines brightest when you lead with compassion. You're in the driver's seat, Capricorn! Set clear goals, harness your determination, and confidently move forward. It’s a great time to start a new business or a project.

Aquarius

Tensions may arise in your relationship, stirring up disagreements and power struggles. Watch out for toxic behaviours or negative attachments that may hinder your love life. It's essential to communicate openly with your partner, seeking compromise and understanding. Negative influences or unhealthy work dynamics might surface, causing stress and dissatisfaction at your workplace. Avoid taking important career and finance-led decisions.

Pisces

You may feel emotionally drained or dealing with past wounds. Be cautious of negative influences or betrayals that may impact your love life. Take extra care in trusting others and protecting your heart. You may encounter professional challenges or experience a sense of betrayal in the workplace. This may leave you disheartened and demotivated. Seek support from trusted colleagues or mentors to help you get back on track.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)