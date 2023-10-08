Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope October 8 To October 14 For All Zodiacs

Aries

This week, you can look forward to advancements in your career and financial endeavours. You may find yourself flooded with options to make more money, explore new paths in your career or take on promising projects. In your love life, however, there could be a situation of inner conflict and stalemate. It may be difficult to feel in sync with yourself or your partner this week, so be prepared for some disagreements.

Taurus

Now is the time to seize new possibilities and embrace change. Whether you're seeking a fresh start in your love life or looking to infuse your current relationship with excitement and adventure, the moment is ripe for transformation. At work, an exciting new opportunity or unprecedented recognition and rewards could be on the horizon. Don't be afraid to take risks and step outside of your comfort zone.

Gemini

Your love life may face some challenges that could cause strain in your relationships. But don't worry, with patience and understanding, you can work through any disappointments or discussions that arise. On the bright side, this week looks promising for success and prosperity in your work or entrepreneurial pursuits. Keep an eye out for beneficial financial advice or new contractual arrangements that could boost your finances.

Cancer

Be mindful of possible love pitfalls this week. Are you becoming a little too attached or even obsessed with someone? Avoid any impulsive actions that could lead to negative consequences. But, it's not all doom and gloom! This week has some rewards and good fortune for you, especially in terms of your material and financial well-being. Reach out to some influential mentors or people in positions of power for invaluable information and guidance.

Leo

You've been doing the legwork and it seems like the hard work is paying off. Business projects, professional contacts, or new job opportunities are likely to come your way. Keep your chin up and stay focused on the goal. However, in love, you may face some challenges. You might have to defend your choices or feel like your opinions aren't being taken seriously. Keep in mind that you don't owe anyone an explanation for your actions.

Virgo

You may have to deal with some challenging energy in your career this week. You may feel like nothing is working out, and you can’t make any progress. In love, you may be experiencing heightened emotions as your dreams and desires feel tantalisingly close yet out of reach. It's natural to feel torn between different paths, but don't let uncertainty hold you back. Trust your instincts and take the leap towards the path that feels right for you.

Libra

This week is an excellent opportunity for you to strengthen your relationships by bringing stability, authority, and maturity to your interactions. By using your charm and wit, you can attract positive energy into your relationships, fostering deeper connections with those around you. In your career, patience is key, as there is still work to be done. Take advantage of this time to conduct thorough research and engage in meaningful conversations, and expanding your knowledge.

Scorpio

Your love life will be filled with passion, adventure, and excitement. Singles, keep an eye out for a chance to connect with someone who speaks to your heart in love. Embrace the beauty of love and enjoy every moment of it.You are destined for success, and many opportunities await you. Get ready to attend networking events and meet new people who can help you achieve your goals.

Sagittarius

There is a lot of positive energy in the air that is sure to spice up your love life. Get ready for some sizzling romance as you and your partner are about to take your connection to the next level. However, brace yourself for some challenges at work. Drama might unfold, and you may feel like you're not getting the recognition you deserve. But don't let yourself get caught up in any petty competition.

Capricorn

Your professional life will see some major breakthroughs like promotion, increment, or a new job opportunity. Recognition is also coming your way for all your hard work. Meanwhile, exciting new relationships and passions are on the horizon, bringing with them all the joys of love and connection. Make time for romance and creativity this week - it's sure to be a fulfilling and uplifting experience for both you and your partner.

Aquarius

You could find yourself bickering with your partner and it could lead to arguments. This could leave both of you feeling frustrated and drained. On the work front, you may encounter competition or disagreements. However, stay focused on the task at hand and not let these obstacles get you down. By maintaining clarity on your goals and a sense of purpose, you can push through these challenges and come out on top.

Pisces

Your intuition, vision and ideas can help you succeed this week. Be creative and try to connect with important people in your life. Good news may come to your career. Before making a decision, weigh all your options carefully and choose the one that will benefit you the most in the long run, even if it requires more effort.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)