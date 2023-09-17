Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope September 17 To September 23 For All Zodiacs

Aries

Surround yourself with people who bring out the best in you. Whether it's with a romantic partner or close friends and family, nurturing relationships can bring a sense of gratitude, appreciation, and security. At work, being strategic is crucial. Remember to be mindful of hidden agendas and understand the wider implications of any action before making a decision. Cooperation, rather than competition, can lead to a successful outcome for all.

Taurus

This week may start off with a feeling of uncertainty in love. You might be struggling with making a certain decision and feeling overwhelmed by all of the options. As for your career, it might be a good idea to take a break from making any big decisions and take some time to assess where you're at. Give yourself a chance to recharge and do something that will help you re-center and realign.

Gemini

This week, you'll be all about making your relationships work and showing your loved ones how much you care. Express yourself in whatever way brings you joy and passion. Professionally, you're going places! This is the perfect time to network and connect with important contacts. Collaborations and business plans are looking promising, so invest your energy in the things that will pay off big time down the line.

Cancer

You will need to balance your love life and other commitments. Improve your time management skills to ensure that both aspects receive proper attention. Additionally, an exciting opportunity may arise in your professional life, such as a partnership with a colleague, a potential job change, or the chance to start a business. To fully take advantage of this opportunity, will require dedicated effort and action on your part.

Leo

Get ready for an amazing week ahead. You may come face-to-face with some minor decisions that require careful consideration. This week's energy is all about prosperity and the fruits of your labor are about to pay off. It's the perfect time to chase after that dream job or take up a job offer you've been eyeing. Any financial investments you make this week are likely to bring in some sweet profits.

Virgo

You find clarity and confidence as you explore and grow in your current connection. The door is open for romance, harmony, and joy. Your work life is booming, with success and prosperity . You've been working hard, and it's paying off - maybe even with a new job or exciting work-related opportunities. Keep pursuing your passions, and with dedication and perseverance, you're sure to achieve long-term stability and success.

Libra

This week, you will feel an abundance of positivity and happiness in your relationships. You'll be able to connect with those around you in meaningful ways. This week offers the chance to explore exciting new opportunities that could lead to great success. Your strategic and logical thinking skills will be valuable to take on important tasks and make significant decisions.

Scorpio

This week is full of opportunities and success in your career. This is your chance to dive into your career goals, test out innovative ideas, and negotiate new ventures. You'll have plenty of support and protection in your personal relationships, whether it's with friends or your significant other. Just remember to approach any challenges with a well-considered, balanced mindset.

Sagittarius

Brace yourself, as there might be some tough times ahead in your love life. It's possible that a relationship you've been invested in is coming to an end, leaving you feeling disappointed and confused. Additionally, you might face some obstacles and negativity at work. You could feel defeated, and there might be some manipulation and even sabotage going on. Be vigilant and careful in your professional dealings.

Capricorn

Your week ahead will be filled with both exciting and calming energies. You’ll be able to cast off any mental restraints and allow yourself the freedom to experience a variety of new people and events. On the career front, things are looking up. You’ll find that success is likely near as current plans start to bear fruit. This is the week to start a project or something you care deeply about.

Aquarius

This is a great week to take control of everything that needs to be done in your professional life. Work opportunities have the potential to be highly successful! In matters of the heart, you may see some promising moves towards commitment. This is the perfect time to make the right decisions and take the right steps in your relationships. Make the most of this week's positive energy and end any lingering arguments.

Pisces

Maintaining a positive outlook on love and passion is key for you. Keep nurturing the relationships you have while also seeking new ones. Your network of contacts can be an invaluable source of advice and resources. However, it's possible that your career aspirations may encounter some obstacles. You might feel apprehensive about being stuck in a job that doesn't fulfil you. Remain realistic about your abilities and what you can achieve.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)