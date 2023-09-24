Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope September 24 To September 30 For All Zodiacs

Aries

Your love life might hit a few bumps in the road. There could be some unexpected surprises that throw things out of balance, or even a sudden end to a relationship. On the career front, you may feel like you're in a bit of a rut. Whether it's lack of motivation or just dissatisfaction with your current job, you might be feeling a bit stuck.

Taurus

Hard work, dedication and collaboration are the key to progress this week. Now is a good time to take on a major project and focus on the smaller tasks that will contribute to its completion. In love, let go of past disappointments and move forward to a place of love and understanding with your significant other. New beginnings and positive energy will strengthen and deepen your relationship.

Gemini

Pursue your passions and explore the full potential of your relationship. Fresh energy and ideas will add excitement to your partnership. Career-wise, there are positive changes and beginnings, filled with potential and anticipation. Be bold and take the risk if necessary. Look at things from a broader perspective, explore new doors, and be open to new ventures.

Cancer

You may feel unsatisfied with how things are going in your relationships and feel like you need a break. Take some time to think about what you need and whether you need a big change or a smaller one. At work, you will be full of confidence and a great opportunity may be on the horizon. Focus on the projects you are passionate about and put your energy into networking.

Leo

The upcoming week promises to bring you closer to those who matter most in your life. You'll feel a deeper connection with your loved ones, and spending time together will help you understand each other better. Your hard work and enthusiasm are about to pay off big time! Opportunities for growth and success are headed your way. Even though your current projects may be moving at a sluggish pace.

Virgo

The current energies may be causing you to act impulsively without considering the consequences. Perhaps you're avoiding a difficult conversation, hoping the situation will just go away. Speak up and let your partner know how you're feeling. There could be a difficult situation you are currently dealing with at work. It is likely that you may now be regretting a recent decision that you have made.

Libra

There is a possibility of encountering emotional conflicts in both your romantic relationship and career. Unfortunately, there may be a toxic situation that could lead to heartache, broken promises, and even betrayal. You might face some difficulty or resistance when trying to complete tasks at work due to people's competitiveness and lack of cooperation. This could lead to some tension in the workplace. However, remain focused and avoid getting involved in petty arguments.

Scorpio

In love, there may be feelings of being trapped or having outgrown a situation. There could be emotional distance between you and a partner, and you both may be feeling low and confused. This week could bring some unexpected and unwelcome news related to your career. Someone could be trying to outsmart you or to take advantage of you in some way. Evaluate job offers carefully.

Sagittarius

Be kind to yourself and your partner, and don't set unrealistic expectations. Instead, focus on the positive aspects that have worked well for you in the past. There will be plenty of opportunities to advance in your career this week, but be aware of any hidden agendas. Stay informed about your competition, and rely on your skills and judgment. Rather than trying to outsmart others, consider building alliances to achieve your goals.

Capricorn

You will be feeling a sense of commitment, contentment, and sensitivity towards your partner. This is an ideal time to plan for stability, security, and prosperity with your significant other. On the professional front, there might be some exciting opportunities coming your way. But, you may feel indecisive about which path to take. Make logical and informed decisions during this time. Avoid getting into any heated arguments or debates in the workplace.

Aquarius

This week, be careful when dealing with your loved life as there could be difference or arguments. Complications can arise and keep expectations in check. Forgive past conflicts and move on. However, this week bring a boost of luck to you career. Your efforts can be more fruitful and achieving your goals can be easier. Leverage your skills and take a measured approach to get the most benefit.

Pisces

You'll find joy in caring for your loved ones and creating a stable, supportive environment. Your nurturing nature will enhance your connections and bring comfort to those around you. Your empathetic and compassionate approach will lead to success in career. It's a favorable time for collaborations and leadership, driven by your emotional depth and wisdom.

These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)