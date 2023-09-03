Weekly Tarot Card Readings 2023: Horoscope September 3 To September 9 For All Zodiacs

Aries

This week is all about communication and power struggles with your partner. Stay level-headed and avoid getting caught up in any doubts or suspicions leading to arguments. Keep your cool and stay rational, even if things get heated. On the work front, you might feel stressed or under pressure, but don't let that stop you from making important decisions about your career. Avoid making any big financial decisions for now.

Taurus

Now is the time to take control of your love life. By communicating openly and honestly, your relationship goals will be met. As you progress in your career, exciting job opportunities will come your way. It's time to tap into your mental prowess and take the lead. Be proactive and showcase your leadership skills. Keep a close eye on the competition and stay focused on the task at hand.

Gemini

This week, a kind and nurturing energy surrounds you, which may lead to a deeper connection with your significant other. You both will likely experience a mutual understanding and appreciation for each other. It's a time of healing and understanding one another better. Changes could arise suddenly at work, but there is no need to worry. Take some risks and set ambitious professional goals.

Cancer

This week may feel tumultuous with regard to your emotions in love. You may feel a sense of disappointment and hurt from someone you trusted and cared about. If you are in a relationship, you may face a difficult crossroads. On the professional front, there are opportunities for success and growth in your career. You may encounter new beginnings that can lead to fruitful outcomes.

Leo

You’re entering a phase of development and progress. Keep pushing forward with your hard work and determination; the Universe will reward you greatly. Focus on the details, as big rewards come with a big effort. This week is all about finding your happily ever after and enjoying a deep sense of security. Reflect on the blessings of having a loving and supportive family and a partner who's always there for you.

Virgo

If you've been dreaming of finding true love and a fulfilling relationship, get ready for some amazing energy this week! Be open to all the blessings that are coming your way. This is also a perfect time to take a closer look at your professional path and explore new approaches to finding success. Get creative and think outside the box! You might even consider learning something new or expanding your existing knowledge.

Libra

You will find a sense of stability and contentment in your relationship. The love between you and your partner is on a path of lasting growth, and you feel secure in your bond. However, you may experience anxiety and difficulty in your career. Your current projects and plans may not go as well as you had hoped, and your upbeat attitude may not be enough to overcome current problems.

Scorpio

This week seems like a promising time for you! You might find yourself opening up to someone special and building a strong connection with them. A talk about a long-term commitment could even be on the horizon. In the workplace, you're going to be on fire! Take advantage of all the opportunities that come your way. You might even be offered an amazing job! Put in the effort to learn and grow.

Sagittarius

You may feel a bit insecure in your relationship. A mix of fear and despair can be overwhelming, leaving you feeling trapped and powerless. You may feel sad and anxious knowing something's not quite right. On the bright side, some exciting new beginnings in your career could lead to great things. By taking risks and making the most of opportunities, you may find yourself with some truly fulfilling rewards.

Capricorn

The upcoming week presents career opportunities that could help break the monotony of your regular office routine. It's important to be mindful of how your choices may impact your relationships with coworkers. This is also a time for reflection and contemplation for your romantic goals. Consider opening lines of communication with your partner to work through any misunderstandings and gain clarity.

Aquarius

This week, you may find that your love life and relationships are a bit out of sync. Being overly defensive can lead to unnecessary arguments. In the workplace, there could be some obstacles that you'll need to navigate. Don't let negative thoughts and feelings of defeat take over, though. Instead, try to find constructive ways to overcome these challenges. Remember to take your time when you're searching for answers.

Pisces

If you seek love, brace yourself for an adventure of passionate new connections fueled by your fearless spirit and eagerness. Don't shy away from taking a chance on someone or something that catches your eye. In terms of your career, collaborating with a team or an individual could prove to be highly beneficial. Keep an eye out for opportunities where you can bring something unique to the table. The time is ripe for investments.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)