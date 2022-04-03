Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from April 3 to April 8

Aries

This week brings new beginnings and prosperity. You will be starting something new which will get financial rewards and money quickly. You may be presented with an opportunity to gain financially and expand your business, but you will have to work hard to achieve your goals. There might be some obstructions and oppositions in your love life, but be confident and hold onto your position. Some differences with your partner are foreseen. Present your viewpoint but don’t fight.

Taurus

Your hard work and efforts in the past will pay off. This week, there will be some good news concerning finances, business, education, and property. Money matters will be stable. This is the time to nurture your skills and acquire some qualifications. Pay attention to your existing projects/tasks. Celebrations are in store on the home front. The one you love will reciprocate with the same vibe. You will manage to remain fit and energetic. Good news related to children is expected.

Gemini

You may experience a transformational phase in your relationship or love life. A bit of unpleasantness and emotional vulnerability may affect your connection. There could be some differences with your partner, so don’t jump to any conclusion. Instead, try to understand the problem and find a solution. However, you will accomplish tasks with success at work and win recognition for your work. There could be a promotion or a new job. Finances will be on an upswing, and hard work and investments will reap great results.

Cancer

A hectic week ahead, but you will be able to strike a delicate balance between work and family life. Emotional and physical healing and reconciliation in any area of life are on the cards. If there have been differences in your relationship or with your partner, it is time for reconciliation, and you may want to resolve the issues. You will be determined and driven towards your goal. Be ready to charge forward with total energy. Sudden truths or underlying issues at work may come to light. There could be some disputes at work with colleagues.

Leo

You may get caught up in work that you neglect your personal life or health. Things may get tough both on the domestic and professional fronts. Your work will demand time and energy even as the pressure of meeting deadlines will mount. Be cautious of money and expenditures; do not lend money to someone and avoid investments. Your love life takes a back seat this week, and family could be demanding, making you feel stuck and trapped. Avoid getting into arguments and debates for your peace of mind.

Virgo

There will be accomplishments of goals and hard work paying off. There could be a new job, starting a venture where your skills will be used. Financially, there will be stability due to careful planning & hard work. Express your love and feeling openly and passionately. Let your partner/ lover know what you think about them and how much you care. You and your partner can plan a trip together.

Libra

There will be good news about work, jobs or projects. It is an action-packed time at work. In business, you may consider expanding the existing line of business. Follow a measured approach towards finances. Love and relationships will be stable. However, your work commitments may take priority over your personal and family life. Do not hold yourself back from meeting someone new if you are single. Be willing to share, spend, and occasionally indulge.

Scorpio

Financial security, material gains, and projects will move forward. You will witness the fruits of your hard work and efforts. There will be sufficient resources to spend on yourself and support others. It’s a good week for those who want to find love and settle down with a partner. For singles, it can be said that you will soon partner up with someone.

Sagittarius

Things will be going well in your career, and new opportunities could prove profitable. Negotiations with business associates will go well, and you will be able to handle any situation tactfully. Your finances are set to get better. There are chances of serious arguments, tension and conflicts within the family or with a member due to a lack of communication. You may face a situation where someone in the family will try to outwit you. Don’t argue; walkout gracefully.

Capricorn

You will be able to resolve and overcome past difficulties in your relationship and enter a phase of harmony and happiness. You will be leaving an unhappy or stressful situation to move towards something that brings peace and contentment. A collaborative venture will be successful, and you will celebrate success with others. A job offer or promotion may also come your way. There will be financial abundance but don't overspend.

Aquarius

Love life seems to blossom, and you will receive love in abundance. Those looking for a commitment in their relationship are likely to be surprised. If you like someone, go ahead and express your feelings. At work, your ideas will flourish, and you will have the strength to execute your plans—a perfect week for meeting people and taking the professional discussions forward. You will be convincing and expressive.

Pisces

This is the week of teamwork, partnerships and group ventures. Allying with a group or a partner will help you earn greater profits. Your money related issues will be over, and your finances look in order. There will be deeper commitments; spend time fostering your relationship with your loved ones. Your partner will be emotionally supportive. You will be ready to commit to a partner.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)