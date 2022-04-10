Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from April 9 to April 15

Aries

Relationships will be stable, but your work commitments may prioritise your personal and family life. Either you or your partner may be acting possessive or controlling, which may hurt your relationship. There could be the start of a new job, venture or career path. Move forward with an open mind and a positive mind. Handle your finances or money carefully. Pay attention to details, and don’t be reckless.

Taurus

You may briefly choose to keep a part of your life separate or be busy with your routine. Those in quest of love may have to wait for some more time before meeting a potential partner. Do not overthink and give space to your partner. If you are nurturing an idea or your project is at the initial stage, do not share your plans with anyone. Be careful with your money and finances. There could be some delays in plans.

Gemini

There will be security, stability, and abundance in all key areas of life. In relationships, there will be happiness & contentment. Maintain clear communication with your partner to have a strong & healthy relationship. For singles, love is on its way. Lack of clarity may confuse work-related matters. Take care of small details and watch for any difference of opinions. If in any problem, wait for some time to address the problem; don’t act immediately.

Cancer

Proposals, marriage, or engagement is on cards for some of you. Build on your communication with your children and strengthen your bond with them. You will be spending a good time with your loved ones and understanding their emotional needs. Couples can look forward to some romantic and passionate time with each other. There is a change in your career/ job. If you are unhappy with your current job, you may look at taking up a new job or a change of role. In the financial context, there could be cash flow problems.

Leo

You may not feel like socialising and prefer some solitude and alone time. Your focus will be on yourself, and some quiet time will be helpful. Listen to your spouse to understand how they feel about you and the emotional support they seek. There will be good news concerning finances, business, education, and property. There will be an opportunity to seize it and start working on it.

Virgo

In love, you might want to wait for some time before taking your relationship to the next level. Be patient and do not rush into committing. You will have to show patience and perseverance in your relationship. Keep the communication channels open and transparent. Work-wise this week will be very busy, and there will be sudden positive developments at the workplace. There could be a job offer or an opportunity to start a new line of business.

Libra

There will be kindness, understanding, and generosity in your relationship. You may receive emotional as well as financial support from your partner. They will be supportive and helpful in achieving your goals. You may have worked hard to accomplish your goal, but your hard work will be recognised and rewarded. Finances are moving in the upward direction.

Scorpio

Relationships with your colleagues or business partners will get intense. You will find people around you supportive of your goals and ambitions. If you consider starting a new venture, a partnership will be fruitful. To overcome difficulties and differences in your relationship, do whatever is necessary to make it work and don’t give up hope. You will have to stay positive and involved with your partner to resolve any issues.

Sagittarius

You will receive pleasant news or a surprise about your relationship, love, family or children. There may be an opportunity emerging in front of you that urges you to explore the idea further. There could be positive news about your relationship- a proposal, engagement or marriage. Couples will find themselves having a good time with each other. You can plan a trip together. If you’ve been thinking of starting something new, take some time to put clear plans in place and work on a strategy to achieve your goals.

Capricorn

You may become a victim of somebody’s fraud, betrayal, or cheating at work or in business. It’s possible that you do not see lies and corruption from people you trust. Think for yourself in the financial matter and use your information, connections and experience. There is a need for balance in relationships. If your relationship has been tested, the situation will soon improve. Demonstrate the strength of character, determination and patience to resolve differences.

Aquarius

This week brings balance & stability, and there is a reassurance that all is well. Relationships, job, and work will be stable. A new partner or a love interest may enter your life if you are single. Reunion or meeting past love is likely. The work environment will be supportive; there will be teamwork and security. You will achieve an important milestone. To overcome difficulties and differences in your relationship, do whatever is necessary to make it work and don’t give up hope.

Pisces

Things may not go your way or as planned. You may not feel happy in general. There could be a shift in your partner's attitude and not getting their time and attention- a sense of being depleted and left alone. There could be rejection by someone you were getting close to. You will be at your problem-solving best. There will be a lot of actions and maybe some drama. Obstacles will get removed, and success is on its way. Decisions related to job or career change should be taken with logic.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)