Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from August 7 to August 13

Aries

In love and relationships, change and transformation are on the cards. A breakup or a start of a new relationship- there could be a significant change that could lead to a complete transformation of your relationship. For singles, it could mean an end to being single. There will be new beginnings in the form of a new job or business opportunity. Your finances will improve, or you will get an opportunity to make more money. Use your skills and talents wisely.

Taurus

For those already in a relationship, your bond will get stronger and bring you closer. Act with grace and sensitivity while resolving any issue, not anger or force. If you are single, now is a great time to meet someone. Be patient and calm while dealing with the pressure. The work environment will be supportive; there will be teamwork. You will be full of ideas, and your talent will be appreciated. Finances will be stable, and joint ventures are advised.

Gemini

There is love, joy and happiness in relationships. There is commitment and balance in relationships and domestic affairs. You will see your relationship moving to the next level, such as commitment, marriage or starting a family. However, you will experience extremely opposing energy in your professional life. There will be some unrest and competition at your workplace. Your seniors or boss may try to dominate or control you. Watch your expenses and be judicious with money.

Cancer

In relationships and love, there will be happiness and contentment. Follow a practical and down-to-earth approach in love. For singles, love is on its way, and you should possibly meet someone through business or work. The start of a new project or job is foreseen. You will fully use your intellect and communication skills to finish any task. You can consider further education to improve your job prospects.

Leo

If things have been tough in recent times, you will feel the balance is being restored, and there will be harmony at work & in relationships. Personal relationships are strong & you will be compassionate and generous with friends, family and associates. Be supportive of people around you; you will gain their support in return. You can expect a positive outcome from the initiatives taken recently. Your superiors will be happy with your effort, and a promotion or a bonus is in store for some of you. It’s time to pay attention to your finances and balance the books.

Virgo

In your career or work, good things are coming your way. Nurture your talents through learning & skill acquisition. It is advised that you accomplish a task or a project in a team or group. You are likely to get good advice from a senior at your workplace. This is a good time to make investments. It is an emotionally intense time for those in love. To find harmony, you must follow a moderate approach and temper your thoughts and actions. If there have been differences in your relationship or with your partner, it is time for reconciliation.

Libra

There could be some mental stress and exhaustion. As a result, you could be expecting more from people around. Take time out to reassess and gather your thoughts. Be more communicative with your partner and express what you are feeling. In work or business, you may feel vulnerable; there could be a lack of job security or even loss of a job. Restructuring in business or moving of the premises is anticipated. Be careful with money and expenditures, and do not make any investments.

Scorpio

There will be love and emotional fulfilment in your relationship. Treat your partner with love and affection. If you are single, you will meet someone loving, caring, and supportive. Be flexible in matters of the heart and don't expect too much from people around you. Professionally, things will be moving in the right direction this week. There could be an important partnership or a joint venture business. Financially, it is a good time. Be more cooperative and less competitive.

Sagittarius

Moving away from someone close or being abandoned by someone significant is indicated. There could be arguments with a close friend or a family member. Work on resolving any negative feelings from the past if you want your current relationship to stay strong. If you have been working on a project or assignment, it will be finished and well appreciated. Take charge and control of things at work. Stand firm but be open to new ideas.

Capricorn

You may feel deeply hurt and disheartened because of the bitter words, actions, and behaviour of someone close to you. Separation or the breakup of a significant relationship is indicated. Career-wise, this is the week of teamwork, partnerships and group ventures. Allying with a group or a partner will help you earn greater profits. Your money-related issues will be over, and your finances look in order.

Aquarius

There could be positive news about your relationship- a proposal or marriage. It's time to infuse some romance into your relationship. If you like someone, let them know how you feel about them. You will be full of enthusiasm to put your plan into action. However, don’t rush into action without planning. There could be a job change, or you may start a new venture. Projects will gain momentum. Money is coming in but be careful with your spending.

Pisces

You will have a peaceful, harmonious and wonderful time with your spouse. It’s time to indulge a little and treat yourselves. Singles may meet someone through work or business. Your hard work and labour will bear fruits. This is the week of investments and returns. Be financially responsible and good with savings. It’s time to reevaluate your work and achievements and plan the way forward.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)