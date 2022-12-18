Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from December 18 to December 24

Aries

Express your love and feeling openly and passionately. You will feel safe and comforted in the company of your spouse. Let your partner/ lover know your feelings about them and how much you care. Take responsibility for your tasks and projects, and do not take shortcuts. You need to revisit your plans and strategy. Think for yourself in the financial matter and plan your finances carefully.

Taurus

Good things are coming to you this week. There will be a harmonious flow of love and emotions between you and your partner. You will strive towards bringing out the best in one another and enjoy a happy and balanced relationship. You will start enjoying the fruits of your hard work and efforts and will be busy with your professional targets. Use your knowledge and skills to achieve positive results. An investment or monetary venture will come to fruition.

Gemini

Those in a serious relationship may expect to take an important decision regarding engagement or marriage. Relationship with your spouse with is warm and affectionate. However, your work life may be disappointing, and you might be impatient, restless, and unable to focus on your goals. You need to be careful of opponents and rivals at your workplace. Overwork and exertion might leave you fatigued and susceptible to illness.

Cancer

There is a need to reignite love and romance. Get rid of limiting beliefs and break the bond of negative thinking. Open yourself to new possibilities, as life has so much to offer only if you are ready to see. Consider and plan for higher education to improve your skill sets and better job prospects. Consider expansion and innovation in business and work. You may get a promotion at job, and job seekers may get a call for an interview.

Leo

Your heart will be full of love, and you will be head over heels for your partner. For singles, new love may enter your life, or an established relationship will grow and thrive. You must take care of your financial security through proper financial planning, investments and savings. You will have to defend your position fiercely at work as someone might try to drag you down. Stand up for yourself and fight with all your might.

Virgo

There will be an influence of elderly people around you, and you will likely receive good advice and counsel from them. Relationship with your spouse will be strong and mature, with you respecting each other’s space. You will perform well at work. Your professional endeavour requires thorough research and careful planning. Do not overanalyse or take quick decisions; follow your intuition for guidance.

Libra

You will be meeting, networking and socialising this week. You will reconnect with your old friend and long-distance relatives. You will enjoy romantic moments with your partner. You may plan a short trip with family or friends. Projects that were stalled or delayed get back on track. Your business associates will be supportive. Any legal or disputed matters will get resolved. You will help someone in need with money.

Scorpio

Jobseekers have a good chance of getting a job and a salary as expected. Your investments will fructify, improving your financial health. Singles can find a soul mate. It is a good week to formalise your relationship if you are dating. Listen to the advice of someone older in your family; it will help you overcome a difficult situation. You will meet new people who will help you in your professional endeavours.

Sagittarius

High expectations from yourself and from people at your workplace might upset you. Work may seem boring and monotonous. You are cautioned not to fall into the trap of lethargy and unnecessary boredom, as it may affect your performance at work. Socialise and interact with people for new ideas. You will be busy with activities on the home front. There will be harmony in your relationship, and you will better understand your partner. You will enjoy a romantic time with your spouse. Travel with family is foreseen.

Capricorn

You will be blessed with positivity this week. Relationship with your spouse will be harmonious, and you will have a joyful time with the family. You could plan a renovation or home improvement. Differences or any disputes within the family will be resolved. You will receive some good news related to children. At work, you will finish all the pending tasks. You can consider making long-term investments. Job seekers will have to wait for some time.

Aquarius

Your bond with your partner will get better and stronger. There will be love and happiness, but you must sincerely make things better and more profound. There is a possibility of a job offer or change in position at the workplace. This week you are encouraged to take risks and take your plans forward. Don’t be afraid; meet and connect with people, get involved and be courageous.

Pisces

Relationship with your spouse will be strong, stable and committed. However. Be patient and avoid needless arguments, as they may disrupt the harmony of the home. Opportunities, accomplishments and success in a career are foreseen. You will achieve your work goals faster with the help of your colleagues. There is a possibility of meeting the right people at the right time who will help you advance your career. If someone has taken money from you, they will return it soon.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)