Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from December 19 to December 25, 2021

Aries

You should be mindful of your safety this week. Don’t be adventurous without thinking of the consequences. If you have been experiencing health issues, you must consult a doctor. A change is likely to take place, mostly due to factors that are beyond your control, resulting in loss of money, job or breakup. You may turn your back on certain people who have been a cause of pain in your life. Be careful with finances, unexpected loss of money or possessions is indicated.

Taurus

You will be full of enthusiasm, energy & ready to put your plan into action. However, don’t rush into action without planning. Your relationship is set to move forward. You will be spending some quality time with your spouse. Going out for a coffee or taking a trip, you will be together. There could be a job change or you may start a new venture. Projects will gain momentum. Get things done and complete important tasks, but not in haste. Money is coming in but be careful with your spending.

Gemini

Your work and family will keep you busy this week. You will be struggling to maintain balance in different aspects of life- money, family, work, relationships. Pay attention to money, time and resources. There may be some temporary cash flow issues, but it could be managed if you watch your expenses. In business, there could a financial decision to make or some unexpected expenses may come up. Try to strike a balance by making time for your relationship, do not neglect your spouse.

Cancer

In love, go with the flow but ensure there are an equal give and take of emotions and feelings to maintain a level of trust and mutual respect. Those seeking love will be guided towards a new partner, and you will know what you truly want from your prospective partner. You will be able to strike a fine balance between work and family life. Your hard work and efficiency on the work front are likely to be appreciated. Financially, things look good and investment is likely to bring returns.

Leo

Success and accomplishment of goals are indicated. Your hard work will pay off and you will achieve great status in your field of profession. You will enjoy good social status and reputation at your workplace. Someone experienced and grounded will offer support and guidance in your career. Finances will be stable. Be supportive of your partner, and together you can achieve a lot. Settling down or marriage is also on the cards for some of you.

Virgo

The mantra for this week is to keep going! The results of your hard work will not be instant but definitely, there is progress. Slowly but surely, you will see that efforts put in every day pay off. If a raise or promotion is due, you should ask for it. Be patient in low. A gentle nudge to you is to be not a workaholic but enjoy life a bit. There is more to life than just work. Be financially responsible and good with savings.

Libra

Things will be going well in your career and new opportunities could prove profitable. Negotiations with business associates will go well and you will be able to handle any situation tactfully. Your finance are set to get better. There will be love and affection in your relationship. But uncertainty and lack of commitment may prevent your relationship to progress. If you are single, you are like to meet someone you will have an instant liking for. You will be gentle, charismatic and diplomatic in dealing with pressure situations.

Scorpio

There is financial growth & investment opportunity. Pay attention to practical details and set realistic goals to succeed. Follow a measured and balanced approach in financial matters. Money is coming your way in the form of a bonus or promotion, but you will have to put in more effort and work harder. It is a good time to make a long term investment. In love, wait for some time before taking your relationship to the next level. Do not take any hasty decision regarding job change.

Sagittarius

There will be financial stability and support; you will feel closer and connected to your friends and family. While you will be generous and sensitive in helping a friend in need or a friend will offer help to you. You will be in a position to pay any outstanding debts You will receive emotional support from your partner. They will be helpful in achieving your goals. Maintain a balance in your relationship. There is financial stability & your finances look in order. You may find investors who will help your business grow.

Capricorn

Don't try to force an outcome; it is not a time for action. In love, you may not feel happy with the ways things are going. There could be a lack of commitment from your partner, or you may be unwilling to commit to the relationship. There will be delays in projects or the signing of contracts. If you have to make a career led decision like a job change or starting a new business, do not take any decision as of now. Be patient as you need to invest more time in planning.

Aquarius

Relationships, work and money issues may be weighing you down. You will be responsible and committed in your relationship but it may be demanding at this point of time. There will be more work and responsibilities at work than you can handle comfortably. You will feel burdened overworked with too many projects to handle, so try to delegate some work to relieve stress. Financially, you may be struggling with debt repayments or managing expenses. Try seeking the help of a financial advisor and plan your resources.

Pisces

You will be overcoming a difficult situation, and leaving something behind in order to move towards something better. Emotional strife is about to end and it’s time for your relationship to progress. Put the past behind to make way for something positive and brighter. The stressful period in your work and financial struggles may be getting over. There could be a change of job or improvement in the position. There will be financial stability but be responsible while spending.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant, you can contact her at tarotchhavi@gmail.com)