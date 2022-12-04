Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from December 4 to December 10

Aries

It’s time to appreciate everything you have in life, including your family, friends, work, and health. Your relationship with your partner will get deeper & meaningful. Spend time with those you love and value in life. You will have the support of your co-workers and the necessary resources to complete your task. Do not over-commit and promise what you cannot deliver. Avoid extremes, and moderate your behaviour to reduce stress and restore harmony.

Taurus

There will be harmony within the family. You will experience love, affection and passion in your relationship with your partner. Your partner will be emotionally supportive and available. Proposals, marriage, and engagement are also on the cards for some of you. You will be successful in your professional endeavours, and your efforts will be appreciated. March ahead confidently, and don’t let anything or anybody stop you.

Gemini

Follow your heart and bliss. Freely express your love and feelings. Travel for leisure is foreseen. You will reconnect and reunite with your long-distance friend and relatives. For singles, it is a great time to meet people. You will start seeing the result of your hard work and efforts. However, you may feel frustrated because of the delay in the execution of plans. Do not expect much support from your colleagues.

Cancer

You will be inching closer to finishing a project; don’t give up now. Keep moving in the right direction; slowly, the result will surely show. Plan your resources well and decide your workload carefully. Do not over-commit. Lending money or taking loans is not advised at this time. There is will be happiness and commitment in your relationship. For singles, a powerful connection is on its way or has recently appeared in your life.

Leo

Think, plan, and explore before you act. Process your thoughts and do not make big decisions or share your plans. In matters of heart and love, this week seems not so nice for some of you. Break-up, separation & time-out is indicated. Do not overcommit either at work or in relationships. Keep your to-do list realistic and seek help with your responsibilities. Go slow at work, don’t jump to conclusions about people or your position at work. Keeping some money aside as savings will be a good idea.

Virgo

Your love life will bloom and blossom this week. Nurture and take care of yourself and the people you love. Do things that make you happy and alive. Indulge in some self-care for personal well-being and health. Things will go well in your career, and there will be some good news about your current job or a job application. Financially, you will be doing good. Resolve all work-related issues tactfully and diplomatically.

Libra

You will be out and about, and it is all about socialising and celebrations this week. You will have a good time with your family and friends. Social events and gatherings will bring you and your partner closer. You will receive some good news related to children. Success, rewards and recognition are likely to come your way. You must explore an investment opportunity presented to you. Finances will be stable, and collaborations will bring results.

Scorpio

Change in job or workplace is possible. Use your intuition and creativity in business and work. Be flexible in work-related matters. There will be financial security, but be careful about investing. The efforts you put into your relationship will help it grow and move forward. You and your partner will share a strong connection with both of you striving towards perfection. Remember, To get love, you must give love, forgive and let go.

Sagittarius

You might be in a dilemma, not understanding what to do and which side to pick. Your mind and heart will be in constant disagreement and confusion. There could be some confusion between you and your partner, but you must not jump to conclusions or pass judgements. Be wise and practical with professional and financial matters. There could be a job offer or positive development at your workplace but weigh all the pros and cons before deciding. Do not trust others with your money.

Capricorn

You will receive love in abundance from your partner and will be happy to spend quality time in each other’s company. People around you will be kind & friendly; some good news is coming your way. However, on the professional front, you may face competition and opposition from your colleagues. Stand your ground and stay focussed on the task and hand. Do not engage in gossip or react to the provocation of any kind. Do not share your plans and strategies with others.

Aquarius

Patience is the theme for this week, as you might feel a little discontent with how things are moving in your personal and professional life. You might expect more from your partner and need more time and attention from them. Your work will keep you busy, and there will be some good news about your current job or a job application. Go slow and let your intuition guide you in career-related decision-making.

Pisces

There could be a new job, starting a venture where your skills will be used. You will be completely immersed in a project and focused on its completion. Financially, there will be stability as a result of careful planning & hard work. Love is in the air, and you will be open and quick to express your feelings to the one you love. A romantic trip with your partner or lover is on the cards.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)