Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from December 5 to December 11, 2021

Aries

Your life will be filled with positive energy, prosperity, material comforts & your projects will thrive. If you are single, love is on its way. There will be deep commitments & your partner will be loving & affectionate. You will be high on confidence and your initiatives will flourish. You will accomplish tasks with success and win recognition for your work.

There could be a promotion or a new job. Finances will be on an upswing; hard work and investments will reap great results.

Taurus

You will find a balance between your emotions and intellect. Your relationship will be emotionally fulfilling and affectionate. If you are single, a potential partner is coming your way. There is a need to stay emotionally balanced, calm and level-headed while dealing with negative situations and challenges.

Professionally, you will now start enjoying the fruits of your efforts. Money is coming your way but as a result of your hard work and not just luck. Financial and professional ventures will go according to the plan.

Gemini

This week brings stability and profound commitment to your relationship. Work towards supporting each other’s growth and well being. However, do not be possessive or controlling as it may hurt the feelings of your partner. Good fortune in teamwork and partnership is indicated and you will profit from getting into an alliance or joint venture in business.

Don’t try to go it alone. Be more cooperative and less competitive. You may have a career choice to make.

Cancer

It’s a time of change or a significant transformation and new beginnings. It could mean break-up or letting go of a relationship that no longer is working for you. For singles, it could mean an end to being single. You are advised to change the way you relate to a partner, giving up old attitudes and behaviours.

Continue to work hard to achieve your goal despite opposition, challenges and distractions. Define your priorities at work and put your energy where it will work the best. You must take care of your financial security through proper planning.

Leo

There could be arguments with a close friend or a family member. A relationship may not have lived up to your expectation. You may feel disappointed but don’t waste time on self-pity or resentment. Do what is necessary to rectify the situation.

There could be a temporary separation giving you a chance to introspect and see things more clearly. You could receive positive news about the job interview that you may have given. You need to take some time out to put clear plans in place, work on a strategy and think about how you can achieve your dreams and goals. Be practical with money.

Virgo

Things at home will remain peaceful. It’s a good time to reconnect with your family & friends; be kind & loving. The relationship gets strengthened as you spend time with your partner.

Singles, a new romance comes into your life. There is financial growth & investment opportunity. Pay attention to practical details and set realistic goals to succeed. Money is coming your way in the form of a bonus or promotion. It is a good time to make a long term investment.

Libra

It is a perfect time to let your hair down, feel free, and enjoy yourself with friends and family. If you are single, a love interest may enter your life, and you will find yourself spending time with them. Reunion or meeting past love is also indicated for some. Love and affection will be fully expressed and reciprocated. You may be getting closer to a significant phase of your life or have a crucial decision to make. Use your intellect & intuition both to reach a conclusion. Be cautious with your money and do not make any hasty judgements.

Scorpio

Express your love and feeling openly and passionately. Let your partner/ lover know what you feel about them and how much you care. Remove all full stops and celebrate your love and bond. Marriage is on cards for some. This could be an intense time at work. You could be in for a shock or unexpected change in your job situation. This may upset you and threaten your sense of security. Restructuring at the workplace or moving of the premises is foreseen. Be careful with finances ’unexpected loss of money or possessions is indicated.

Sagittarius

There could be a lack of contentment and happiness in your love life at the moment. Insecurities, lack of trust or deceit might affect your relationship. Stop worrying about what other’s think of you. You may get hurt by the words of other people very easily. This is a temporary situation and you can overcome it by not overthinking. In career or work, good things are coming your way. It will be advantageous to accomplish a task or a project in a team or group. You are likely to get good advice and guidance from a senior at your workplace. This is a good time to make investments but stick to conventional methods.

Capricorn

There could be some differences or misunderstandings with your spouse. Try not to be too critical or harsh towards your partner. Avoid creating unnecessary arguments, discord and drama. Be more flexible, receptive and understanding. You are in luck with your work and career this week. Finances are moving upward, job opportunity and recognition is coming your way. If you have been waiting for a promotion, things are likely to go in your favour. You will be winning accolades and appreciation for your work.

Aquarius

There will be love and warmth in your relationship. If you are single, you could be meeting someone potentially through work or business. Express your love and feelings freely to your partner. Take initiatives and make the first move; your feelings will be well received and reciprocated. The work environment could be hostile and you will face challenges from people in the organization. Don’t make enemies and avoid all kinds of confusion and unnecessary debates. Even if you feel the need to fight back hold yourself and stay calm. It could be a difficult time for you in terms of money. Be cautious with who you trust with your finances.

Pisces

This is a period of balance in relationships and harmony. It is time for good things coming from the past, being influenced by past events, reconnection with old friends and distant family members. If you have been going through a difficult time, your situation is set to improve. You may become a victim of somebody’s fraud, betrayal or cheating. You should consider leaving a situation that is no longer working for you rather than coping with it. You need to revise your plans and strategy. Avoid direct confrontations and arguments. Don’t rely on others for financial matters.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant, you can contact her at tarotchhavi@gmail.com)