Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from February 13 to February 19, 2022

Aries

This is a week of balance and following the middle path, relationships or work. You need to follow a moderate approach and temper your thoughts to balance and harmony in relationships. If there have been differences with your partner, it is time for reconciliation. You can seek the help of a friend to help you resolve the issues. Things at work will be slow. Invest time in planning for something you have been nurturing for some time. Be patient & do not expect instant results.

Taurus

There will be happiness & contentment in relationships. Maintain clear and honest communication with your partner and let go of any ego to build a healthy relationship. Love is on its way for singles, and you might meet someone through work. Financial prosperity, material comforts, security, money flows, and your projects will thrive. You will be resourceful and supportive of coworkers.

Gemini

You might decide to take time away from routine or even time away from people this week. Some quiet time can help you process your thoughts and analyse the situation. Follow a mature and balanced approach in relationships. Unlike your love life, you will be full of enthusiasm and positive energy at work. Your ideas will flourish, and you will make sound financial decisions.

Cancer

Professionally it is going to be a fast-paced week, but things will be a bit slow on the love front. Many communication, projects, and positive news about your career are expected. It would pick up the pace if you had initiated something new, and your initiatives will speed up. You may travel for work. In love, you may not feel happy with the ways things are going. There could be a lack of commitment from your partner, or you may be unwilling to commit to the relationship.

Leo

It is an excellent time to begin new relationships and nurture your existing relationships; however, there is a need for creating a balance between personal life and work matters. At work or job, you may feel that your career has become stagnant or is not moving the way you had anticipated. You need to be more creative in your approach and mindful of your opportunities. Open up and things will improve.

Virgo

Whether you are single or married, it seems like you have too much going on in your life right now, trying to balance your life and perhaps trying to please your partner. You are advised not to decide about love or marriage this week. Your hard work will pay off & there could be a significant change in your career or business. There will be financial stability, new opportunities & investments, but be cautious with expenditures.

Libra

There seems to be a stalemate, and your love life feels stuck and not moving forward. For couples, you must not ignore or overlook any existing problems but speak clearly to find a solution. Don’t rush things, be patient and persevering. Stability on the professional & financial front is foreseen. However, the result will be slow. Continue working towards your goal, and the effort you put in now will pay off later.

Scorpio

There could be arguments with a close friend or a family member. A relationship may not have lived up to your expectation. You may feel disappointed, but don’t waste time on self-pity or resentment. Do what is necessary to fix the situation. There could be some difficulties at your workplace. Your job or boss could be demanding, making you feel stuck and trapped. Be cautious with your finances, and do not overspend.

Sagittarius

In love, there will be love, commitment and you will be willing to walk an extra mile to make things work with your partner. Singles may meet a potential partner through work or at the workplace. There may be career-related opportunities- job offer or expansion of current role; be practical about the choice you make. Be cautious while making investments.

Capricorn

A sudden end of a friendship, inevitable breakup and heartache is foreseen. There could be some differences with your partner. Don’t let ego affect your relationship. There will be many actions and maybe some drama and confrontations. On the other hand, there will be a burst of fresh ideas, mental clarity, and agility at work. You will be at your problem-solving best. There are chances of an immensely positive change in your circumstances and position.

Aquarius

You may be excessively absorbed in your personal life that you completely forget about yourself. Think beyond your relationship, family, and responsibilities; make sure you take time out for yourself- pursuing a hobby, catching up with friends. There could be the start of a new job, venture or career path. Move forward with an open mind and a positive mind. Be careful with finances.

Pisces

You will be wholly immersed in your professional ventures and endeavours. Perhaps you need to spend time in self-development, acquiring skills knowledge. Take control in your hand rather than depending on others. Tend to financial matters carefully. This week brings joy, happiness, and celebrations. . If you are single, a new partner or a love interest may enter your life, and you will find yourself spending time with them.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)