Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from January 16 to January 22, 2022

Aries

Work will take most of your time and mental space this week. You will be busy working on plans and strategizing for the new projects leaving little time for your love life. There could be some differences with your partner as they may disagree with your view of things. A new job offer, new project or an opportunity may come along. Financially things will go in your favour and any investments made this week will bear fruit. However, pay attention to practical things like signing documents, contracts, and legal matters. Take care of your health, and do not overindulge.

Taurus

You have a cheerful and joyful week to look forward to. There will be love, affection and warmth in your relationship. You will be spending quality time with your partner. It's time to appreciate everything you have in life, including your family, friends, work, health. The home environment will be peaceful. You can expect cooperation from your colleagues at the workplace. You will complete your task and projects successfully, and your work will be appreciated. Your ideas will be well received and rewarded. A job offer or promotion may also come your way.

Gemini

This week you will be focused and dedicatedly finishing pending tasks and assignments. While everything will be fine on the personal front, you will be a little aloof and spend most of the time alone. You must address any differences with your partner with maturity and be more compassionate towards them. Withdraw from situations leading to arguments and differences of opinions. At work, you will be in command of the problem and will finish accomplishing all your tasks. There will be a perfect balance of heart and mind, and you will be in control of your emotions. Be practical with money and investments.

Cancer

Happiness and contentment on the home front; action and progress on the work front. This week you will overcome the difficulties from the past and notice that things are getting back on track. There will be warmth, love and harmony in relationships. Your bond with your spouse will blossom, and children will shower love. Professionally, this is a week of action and taking things forward. Your career will gain momentum, and there could be a job offer or an opportunity to start a new line of business. A business trip is likely. Financial blockages will clear up.

Leo

Maintaining clear communication will be needed in a relationship as there may be some arguments and disagreements with your partner. Think before you speak and watch your words to avoid regretting what you say later. There could be some delays on the professional and financial front. Invest time in planning. Be patient & do not expect instant results. If you have a decision to make, trust your intuition and follow your instincts. Be wary of sharing your ideas or financial plans with anyone.

Virgo

You need to give time and attention to your relationship and family this week. Someone in the family will need extra attention and care. Be more compassionate and considerate towards your spouse. Try to maintain a balance between your head and your heart. Soften your stance, and don't be too harsh towards others and yourself. Strive for excellence and not perfection. Work-wise, also things look a little rocky with indications of job or financial loss. Be wary of betrayal, fraud and avoid lending money or making heavy investments.

Libra

Your skill to balance will be put to the test as you will find yourself trying to find the right balance between work and personal life this week. You may have to make a decision related to finances or money management. There could be a temporary cash-flow issue. Prioritise and put your energy where necessary to find balance and plug out the stress factor. Professionally, step back and assess your current situation and position. You need to go slow and give yourself some time to relax and unwind. Avoid making any financial decisions.

Scorpio

You may be in for some disappointment in your personal life if you want everything to happen the way you want. Rekindling your love life is much needed if you're going to strengthen the bonds with your partner. Don't just seek happiness; instead, see how you can bring joy to your relationship. If your work life has been full of ups and downs, it will get under control. There will be financial stability but do keep an eye on expenses and be responsible while spending. A job change is likely but keep your eyes and ears open.

Sagittarius

It's true that in love, you have to give more and expect less. Things will be a little slow in your love life, and you will have to spruce it a bit to make it exciting. Be more selfless, giving, and see how things turn around for the better. A gentle reminder- have some fun and enjoy life a bit. There may be delays in plans or the signing of contracts on the work front. Do not take any decision related to job change as of now. Be patient as you need to invest more time in planning.

Capricorn

There appears to be a conflict and intermingling of your personal and professional life. You might be listening to your heart in the matter of head and vice versa. There could be some friction or confusion with your spouse as they may feel ignored. You need to follow and listen to your heart to resolve the differences. At work, be more rational and practical in your approach. You need to have proper planning and strategy in place before you move forward. Dreams do not actualise and guarantee success; you have to work hard to make them come true.

Aquarius

This week, you need to take care of yourself the way you care for those around you. Splurge and pamper yourself. You will be enjoying a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous time with your partner. Marriage and starting a family is on the cards for some. At work, your efforts and talent will be recognised. Take charge, display leadership qualities and be courageous. It is an excellent time to get involved in a creative project. Financial security and support will be there.

Pisces

You and your partner will be walking hand in hand and supporting each other. If you are working on a project together, you will be successful. Single are likely to meet their potential partner soon. In career or work, good things are coming your way. Nurture your talents through learning & skill acquisition through a course or a study group. Accomplishing a task or a project in a team or group will prove beneficial.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)