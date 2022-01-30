Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from January 30 to February 5, 2022

Aries

In an existing relationship, your commitment will be unbreakable and unquestionable. You will be heavily devoted to the bond between you and your partner. Your ties and connection with the family will be solid and warm. Nothing can stand in your way. Your mind will be focussed and razor-sharp. Use the power of rational and logical thinking to achieve or accomplish your goals. This week you will succeed in your financial and work life.

Taurus

You may not have time for a relationship or intimacy this week. You will spend so much time in your head that little will be left for your heart. Some friction in the home environment is foreseen. However, you should see it as a challenge and not take it personally. Trouble in the workplace is indicated, no matter how hard you try. If changes are going on in your career, chances are you are not happy about them, unsatisfied with your career choice or the direction in which your job is going.

Gemini

You will have to call on your inner strength and determination to move beyond your present challenges. You believe in yourself and your love. Your love may be tested at this time, don’t give up; stand for yourself and your love. There is always a reward at the end of it. You will be in a happy and comfortable zone in your career. Your projects will thrive & success will be rewarded. There could be a promotion or a bonus coming your way. It is an excellent time to start a new business or take up a new job.

Cancer

There is commitment and balance in relationships and domestic affairs. Now you can feel the joy and happiness that you truly deserve. You will see your relationship moving to the next level, such as commitment, marriage or starting a family. You are ready to move forward in your career. Things will move fast around you, and there will be much positive action like phone calls, emails, meeting people. Delays will clear out. Travel related to work or leisure is indicated for some of you.

Leo

If you have been through a tough time emotionally and mentally, it's time to move forward rather than staying stuck in a negative situation. If you decide to work out the issues with your partner, then it is likely that you both will be able to resolve and

settle the problem. You can think of giving your relationship a fresh start. Professionally, a job offer or a proposal is on the horizon. You are advised to listen to your intuition and be gentle to yourself and others.

Virgo

This week, you could be mentally burdened, overworked, or overwhelmed with information. There is a pretty good chance that you will be multitasking. Apart from that, there could be multiple offers, projects, ideas, leaving you a little confused and trying to figure out which one will serve you best. Keep communication with your partner open and ensure you know each other’s actual needs. Small changes that you make can have a significant effect on your relationship. You must let go of and forgive past mistakes if you want the relationship to move forward.

Libra

You are in a phase of your relationship where you are ready to take things to the next level of commitment. This commitment could be in marriage, engagement, deciding to start a family. In a new relationship, you may need to take your time to get to know your love interest better. Your work or business will make swift progress, and your projects will thrive. There will be opportunities coming your way, and there will be challenges, but you will be able to overcome them with determination and focus.

Scorpio

This is the week of commitment and promises in your relationship. You are beginning the journey of love, but you need to be patient. You and your partner will have to put in equal effort to make your bond grow more robust. It would help if you worked towards striking a balance between work and personal life. It’s time to pay attention to your finances and balance the books. Finances will be stable but keep a close watch on your income and expenditures.

Sagittarius

Good fortune in love and work is indicated. In love, patience and understanding are required, and emotional balance is essential to developing love between you and your partner. Be gentle and compassionate in resolving issues. Financially, this week looks promising, and you may find yourself in a mood to splurge. Things on the work front will remain in a comfortable position. Your rapport with colleagues and seniors is likely to improve.

Capricorn

Whether you are single or married, you seem to have too much going on in your life right now, trying to balance your life and perhaps trying to please your partner. You are advised not to decide about love or marriage this week. At work, your ideas will flourish & you will have the strength to execute your plans. You will be able to make sound financial decisions but spend carefully.

Aquarius

In love, you will be wondering how to make things work or even if they will work or not. You may have put in a lot of time and effort into your relationship, but for some reason, it may not be enough. If you and your partner are ready to work together to make things better, there is a potential to build a stronger bond. Your projects assignments will need full attention and time. Follow a single-minded approach to your tasks. Use your rational thinking to succeed in your work environment.

Pisces

Your relationship will move forward in a sweet and meaningful way. There will be romance in your relationship, and your partner will be affectionate and caring. Singles have the chance of meeting someone and fall in love. If you have worked hard, your efforts will pay. There may be some cash problems, so spend wisely and guard your money and valuables. If work has been demanding, use your energy wisely; plan carefully to see you through.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)