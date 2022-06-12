Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from June 12 to June 18

Aries

Your love life will be filled with fun and excitement. For singles, a new relationship is foreseen; go with the flow and explore the idea of meeting people. However, there could be a lack of commitment, or your partner may not be ready to commit to the relationship. In your career or work, good things are coming your way. Nurture your talents through learning & skill acquisition through a course or a study group. This week find things and people that make you feel supported—through mentorship and guidance.

Taurus

There will be commitment and harmony in your relationship. The balance will be restored. Your partner will be kind to you; if you have been loving and giving, you will get the love you deserve. You may have a career, job, or business-led decision to make. It could be a choice between taking a new job/career path and staying in your current job/career. Those in business can consider exploring partnerships and collaborations.

Gemini

There will be success and satisfaction in work. You will move forward in your career & reap the rewards and receive the recognition you deserve. There could be a promotion or a new job. Finances will be sound. However, moving away from someone close or being abandoned by someone significant is indicated on the personal front. There could be breakups and heartbreaks due to disputes over past issues or actions.

Cancer

You may feel some negativity and passivity in the relationship; for things to change, you must take action. There may be some regret regarding the decision to get into a relationship. There could be a job offer or project which you may find appealing. It is an action-packed time, and you will get inundated with phone calls, emails and messages. In business, you may consider adding a new vertical or expanding the existing line of business. Travel for work or leisure is foreseen.

Leo

The cards foretell the beginning of a new romantic relationship. Couples, your connection will strengthen, but you must work on strengthening your relationship. Don’t try to bind your partner; let them feel free and express themselves freely. You will benefit financially through business partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations. By bringing together the resources and capabilities, you will be able to accomplish more than you could individually.

Virgo

Relationships have harmony and cooperation, and there will be an equal give and take. There will be support from friends and family. This is a great week to revisit the old memories and reconnect with old friends. A significant change is coming in your career. It is a good time to start your own business, change your job or take a new career path. Financially things will improve.

Libra

At work, you may find yourself walking away from your job that no longer seems satisfying or a change of career. Be careful with money as there could be some financial loss. In love, you will be wondering how to make things work or even if they will work or not. You may have put a lot of time and effort into your relationship, but it may not be enough for some reason. If you and your partner are ready to work together to make things better, there is a potential to build a stronger bond.

Scorpio

There will be a positive energy in your work and personal life. You will have the enthusiasm & your relationships- family & professional contacts, will be pumped with positivity. For couples, it’s a great time to nurture your bond & there will be love and intimacy in your relationship. If you are single, be open as you are ready to meet someone new. At work, your ideas will be well accepted & you will have the strength to execute your plans. You will be able to make sound financial decisions but spend carefully.

Sagittarius

This is the week of progressive action. You will be approaching your goals faster, or a project will attain fruition. You may receive a message that brings good news. There will be a job offer or an opportunity to start a new line of business. You will be dedicated and committed to your relationship. The efforts you put in will help it grow and move forward. To get love, you will have to give love.

Capricorn

You will witness the fruits of your hard work and efforts. There will be sufficient resources to spend on yourself and support others. You will take charge of things at work and be hands-on in projects. If you start a new venture with your partner, it will bring material gains. In love, don’t hold yourself back; express your feelings. Be loving and appreciate those who love you.

Aquarius

There is abundance in life, material comforts, emotional support & harmony at home. Home improvement and renovations are also on the cards. This is an excellent time to begin a relationship if you are single. Spend time fostering your relationship with your loved ones. Your money-related issues and stress will be over, and your finances look in order. Allying with a group or a partner will help you earn greater profits. If you are blessed with abundance, consider doing some charity and supporting others this week.

Pisces

Express your love and feelings to your partner without reservation. Your feelings will be well received and reciprocated. You could meet someone through work or business if you are single. Exercise caution while making any decision related to your profession. There could be some delays in plans. Be careful with your money and finances. Find the answers to your problems independently rather than relying on others too much.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)