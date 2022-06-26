Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from June 26 to July 2

Aries

This week you will be deeply immersed in a project or busy pursuing a work-related goal. However, you may be unable to finish the project or achieve the goal. That’s okay, be patient. You will be examining whether you are truly happy and content in your current job or career path. Seek advice from someone you respect will help you get closer to your goals. The relationship within the family will be cordial, and spending time with people you love will raise your spirits. There could be a celebration in the family such as engagement, marriage or other events to celebrate with your family. You will have the support of your family and partner.

Taurus

If you are in a relationship, you will be seeking new ways to rekindle the excitement. Singles can consider getting back in the dating game once again. If you like someone, this is the perfect moment to approach the person you’ve had your eyes on. You may be challenged and will have to defend your position. There will be competition at work, but you must stay strong to stay ahead and overcome the challenge. You must take care of your financial security through proper financial planning, investments and savings.

Gemini

If you have gone through pain and agony in your relationship, it may feel impossible to love and trust at the moment. But, you may focus too much on what can go wrong rather than how things can go right. You might feel insecure about what will happen with your relationship or your love life in general. This week, you will be weighing the pros and cons of a career or job opportunity, and you will feel the need to find balance in your work life.

Cancer

It doesn’t get sweeter than this. Your connection with your partner will be warm, and you will be revisiting the old times and memories you have created. There will be perfect harmony and support from friends and family. You may have to make an important decision related to your career this week. You might have to choose between two different job opportunities or reevaluate where your career path is headed.

Leo

Your love interest or potential partner may express their love and affection; however, they may not be ready yet to commit. You may need more clarity about your feeling toward them and the choices you make in the relationship. There is a potential for the relationship moving forward, but it will depend on the choices you make in the present. Relationships with your colleagues or business partners will get strong. You will find people around you supportive of your ambitions. A partnership will work well for you if you are considering starting a new venture.

Virgo

All will be going well in your relationship, and you will be happy with your choices. You and your partner may travel together. Singles may meet someone while travelling or start a long-distance relationship. There could be the start of a new job, venture or career path. Move forward with an open mind and a positive mind. Don’t be naive while handling your finances or money. Pay attention to details and ensure you have all the information before making any decision.

Libra

Someone might try to intrude on your personal space, but you have the power to protect your relationship and not let anyone interfere in your matters. Those you have been thinking of being a friend might be planning something nasty behind your back. There appears to be some fear and uncertainty on the work front, which might create anxiety and confusion in your mind. Pause and reflect to get clarity. It is not a great time to make any career or financial decisions. Let your intuition guide you.

Scorpio

There will be stability in love, relationships, and work. Your hard work will pay off, and you will get recognition. There will be enough money and material resources to feel satisfied. However, your career and professional commitments may prioritise your personal and family life. Partnerships, joint ventures and teamwork will bring financial rewards. Financial security, material gains, and projects will move forward.

Sagittarius

Watch for the growing difference between you and your partner. If your relationship with someone has been tumultuous in the recent past, there may be a dramatic conclusion. Don't let people outside your family interfere in your matters. However, projects will thrive at work, and your accomplishments will be acknowledged. A promotion or a bonus is coming your way. It is an excellent time to start a new business or job.

Capricorn

Your relationship with your partner will be warm and will grow stronger. If your relationship has been through a tough time, you will feel things are getting better, and there will be a better understanding. You will be spending time together and enjoying more. However, at work, you may not feel happy and satisfied with your position or at your workplace. You may feel burdened and stressed because of financial obligations. Look at your finances practically and avoid negative thinking.

Aquarius

There is financial prosperity, material comforts, security, and money flows, and your projects will thrive. You will be resourceful and supportive of coworkers. A mature and supportive woman at your workplace will offer help and guidance. Your relationship will be intellectually stimulating and oriented rather than emotionally. Keep the channels of communication open and discuss issues, if any.

Pisces

This week ushers in a time of financial stability & security. You will find yourself surrounded by material comforts, & your efforts will be appreciated and rewarded. Your efforts and hard work will pay off, and financial rewards like bonuses or promotions are possible. You can make sound financial decisions based on careful planning but do not splurge or go on a spending spree.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)