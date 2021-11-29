Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from November 29 to December 5, 2021

Aries

It appears that things are not going perfect in your love life at the moment. Insecurities, lack of trust or deceit might affect your relationship. Be more communicative with your partner; a simple conversation can help resolve the problem. Emphasise organising and bringing order and structure to your work environment. Proper planning, roadmap and strategy will be required this week. You will have to assume the role of a leader and take onus for other people. Finances will be secure, and you will have success in financial ventures. Be forthcoming in helping people and taking care of your health.

Taurus

There is disappointment in love, and some situation has gone sour and reached a crisis point. Watch for the growing difference between you and your partner. You may face disappointment, despair, emotional agony because of relationships. It's time to make amends and try to make things better. From discontentment comes awareness- do something that nurtures your heart and soul. This week brings opportunity, rewards and success to your career. Everything that you undertake will yield positive results. There is financial abundance and good fortune. Any investment done at this time will bear fruit.

Gemini

Your week is full of love, happiness, and good times with your family and loved ones. It is an emotionally fulfilling time. Nurture your connection with children and the older members of the family. Work-wise this week will be very busy, and there will be sudden positive developments at the workplace. You will be required to think and act fast and make decisions quickly. Your career will accelerate, and there could be a job offer or an opportunity to start a new line of business. A business trip is likely. Financial blockages will clear up. Be practical, and don't let your heart rule your head.

Cancer

Your relationship with your spouse will be profound and will have a strong emotional effect on you. You will be sincere and devoted to your relationship. Be prepared to give without expecting much in return. Things may seem to be taking longer than you had hoped at work, but don't lose hope as everything will go according to the plan. Use your knowledge and skills to achieve positive results. An investment or monetary venture will come to fruition. Advice for this week is that you must be willing to work for what you want. Success doesn't come easy.

Leo

You will enjoy more profound love at this moment. Be open and honest about your feelings and emotions. Be flexible in matters of heart and dent expect too much from people around you. Treat your partner with love and affection. Avoid direct confrontations and arguments at work. If your job doesn't provide you with intellectual freedom, perhaps you should consider moving on. Think for yourself in financial matters using your experience and expertise rather than relying on others. Avoid making any investments at this point in time.

Virgo

You will choose to enjoy the simplicity of solitude. It's time to free yourself from people, situations, and emotions that drain you physically and mentally. There could be some friction or confusion with your spouse as they may feel ignored, and you may choose some time alone. You may get caught up in work that you neglect your personal life or health. Also, your job or boss could be demanding, making you feel stuck and trapped. Be cautious with your finances, and a problematic situation is foreseen due to overspending and overindulgence. Advice this week is to stay open to possibilities with any inhibitions.

Libra

All you seek from the one you love is emotional contentment and happiness. You would want your partner to be around and emotionally available as you may feel vulnerable from time to time. Avoid any arguments and debates. Keep things simple like warm conversations and neutral discussions. Professionally, it is an exciting time as you will be making plans and taking them forward. Collaborate with others to succeed. Your finances will improve. You are advised to stay happy and spread joy to others.

Scorpio

Follow a practical and down-to-earth approach in love. Singles could meet a romantic partner, perhaps through work. Maintain clear and honest communication with people around you and let go of any ego to have a healthy relationship. Invest your time, energy and resources towards something long-term, and that will endure. Your business ventures, projects will be successful. You will be able to achieve goals through good organisation, determination and resource management. Handle investments and flow of money wisely.

Sagittarius

There is a need for balance in relationships. If your relationship has been tested, the situation will soon improve. Demonstrate the strength of character, determination and patience to resolve the difference. Act with grace and sensitivity. Watch your expenditure and plan your finances in advance before the problem arises. Make the most of this time & enjoy what you have at the moment. Reconnect with your family and friends, be kind & loving. Change in your job, position or work environment is anticipated. You also need to readjust your focus on time and resource management.

Capricorn

You and your spouse will enjoy harmonious and happy times bring out the best in both of you. Some of you will be required to make a choice in a love matter. If you are single, love is coming your way. There could be a work-related challenge, but you will be able to overcome it with courage and determination. If you have been thinking of starting a business, now is the time to take the lead. Don't be impulsive with money and be cautious with spendings & investments. Keep your ego aside, and don't let it affect your relations with family, friends and people around you.

Aquarius

You and your partner will stay connected on an intellectual and emotional level. You will push each other and motivate each other to be a better version of yourselves. It's time to give attention to your partner and do not hesitate to make the first move. Take control of circumstances in your life and make the best of them. Your work or business will make swift progress, and your projects will thrive. There will be opportunities coming your way, and there will be challenges, but you will be able to overcome them with determination and focus. An investment may need time to grow. Try to accomplish your task as a team and in collaboration.

Pisces

There will be commitment and harmony in your relationship. You will be required to adjust your behaviour to create balance and peace. Be equitable- your partner will be kind towards you, and if you have been loving and giving, you will get the love you

deserve. At work, you will accomplish tasks with success and win recognition for your work. There could be a promotion or a new job. Finances will be on an upswing, and hard work and investments will reap great results. Don't strive or struggle too much; relax and enjoy.

