Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from November 6 to November 12

Aries

Your focus this week will be on work and security, which may affect your personal life. Your fixed attitude may limit happiness, so you need to loosen up and be more welcoming and warm. You will be swift and action-oriented at work. But, if you have an idea, rather than acting on it immediately, take a moment and analyse the situation and resources. Focus on completing what you have already started before moving on to the next.

Taurus

This is the time to start something new; it could be a relationship, job, or venture. You will be beaming with positivity and new ideas. Your relationship with your spouse will be warm and affectionate. This week heralds the birth of a new idea or an association. If planned well, it can bring financial success. Listen to your intuition in financial matters. You will enjoy a strong and stable position at your workplace. Your performance and efforts will win recognition.

Gemini

Let people know who you are, especially those who try to dominate or control you. Rely on your inner strength to solve your problem. Be calm and use your wisdom in resolving issues rather than aggression. There is a warning that finances will be tight, and losses may ensue due to ill-advised investments. Do not listen to others in matters of money and investments. Support that you might be counting upon might not be forthcoming. Do not shy to ask for help from those you trust.

Cancer

Success in all endeavours and whatever you do is foreseen. Everything you do will grow and prosper; your career, relationship, fame, recognition, and rewards. This is the time of self-confidence and victory. An investment or monetary venture will come to fruition. There will be love, compassion and mutual respect in your relationship. Marriage or engagement is on the cards for some of you.

Leo

The relationship with family and partner will be calm but a little distant. Do not overthink & give space to each other. Emotions and feelings will take over the practical side. For singles, this is not a time to begin a new relationship. New partnerships and the beginning of new projects are indicated. It’s time to put your plans into action and invest energy in your work. Don’t let anything stand in your way, embrace the challenges and utilise your capabilities fully.

Virgo

There will be a change of circumstances, usually for the better, promoting your growth and advancement. This week heralds good fortune coming as a result of your past actions. You may expect good news if you have applied for a job or waiting for an interview call. However, on the personal front, you may feel weary from carrying the weight of heavy responsibilities on your shoulders. Make sure that people around you do their fair bit. Ask for help if you need it.

Libra

You will get and achieve what you set your eyes on. There will be mutual love and respect in your relationship. Your position in the family will strengthen, and what you do for them will be appreciated and reciprocated. You will be able to complete your task and job as you have the discipline and the ability to plan and execute well. Do not let anything or anyone come your way, especially your insecurities and fears. Take care of your finances, and do not let anyone tell you what is right for you.

Scorpio

It is an emotionally fulfilling time. Communication within the family and with the partner will improve. However, resolving a conflict or doubts with your partner may be necessary. Your hard work will pay off, and you will achieve great status in your profession. You will enjoy good social standing and reputation at your workplace. Your finances will be stable.

Sagittarius

You will be moving swiftly towards your professional goals and deadlines. You will be focused and determined to achieve your target, unmetered by any distractions. New initiatives taken at this time will be fruitful and successful. Financial blockages will clear, and it is a great investment time. Overseas travel is foreseen. Positive developments will unfold on the domestic front. Your family and partner will be supportive and understanding. Formalisation of marriage or engagement of someone in the family is indicated.

Capricorn

A tough week is foreseen with important changes or transitions in your life. There could be a job change, or you might consider a career shift. You may have to let go of something; it could be your job or a relationship that is not working for you. There will be little support from your family and at the workplace, making you feel alone and left out. You are advised to take charge of your life while accepting the changes coming into your life. Watch out for your finances and money.

Aquarius

This week brings opportunities & choices, but it is coupled with confusion. Evaluate the options and their advantages & disadvantages before making a choice. There may be a job offer or an opportunity in an existing role; be practical while making the decision. This week ushers an excellent time for couples. It’s time to indulge a little and treat yourselves. A joint investment made at this time with your partner will be fruitful.

Pisces

Make the best of this time, as everything is positive and going in the right direction. Your relationship with your partner or lover will be warm and affectionate. You will be spending time with your family and friend. A celebration in the family is foreseen. You will receive some good news related to children. It is a favourable time to begin a new venture or a project using your skills and talents.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)