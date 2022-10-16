Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from October 15 to October 22

Aries

It is an emotional time in a positive way. Communication within the family and with the partner will improve. However, there may be a need to resolve a conflict or doubts between you two. Do not involve other people or allow others to interfere in your problems. At work, take control of things in your hand rather than depending on others. Consider spending time on self-development and acquiring skills and knowledge. Tend to financial matters carefully.

Taurus

A better understanding and companionship are indicated for those in love. Couples will enjoy a scintillating time. Forgive and work towards reconciliation in case there are differences between you and your partner. Pay attention to money, time, and resources this week. Financial and money matters may be bothersome. This could be a period where you will be needed to maintain balance in different aspects of life- money, family, work, and relationships.

Gemini

Don’t hold your enthusiasm back; infuse a new meaning and adventure into your everyday life. For couples, it’s a great time to nurture your bond and intimacy. There will be love, optimism and energy in your relationship. Good fortune in teamwork and partnership is indicated, and you will profit from getting into an alliance or joint venture in business. Financially, it is a good time.

Cancer

It is a good time to begin new relationships and nurture your existing relationships; however, there is a need to create a balance between personal life and work matters. Your partner will be loving and supportive. Pay attention and follow a diligent approach towards your existing projects/tasks. Money matters will be stable. Nurture your skills and use your time and energy toward research and learning.

Leo

There will be kindness, understanding, and generosity in your relationship. Your family will be supportive and emotionally available. Be generous in helping someone in need, and it will come back to you in future. Professionally, some unexpected and unavoidable changes may arise at the workplace. Don’t swim against the current, and maintain an amicable relationship with your seniors and colleagues. Let go and accept the change.

Virgo

There is harmony and cooperation in relationships, and there will be equal give and take. Your friends and family will be supportive. This is a great week to revisit old memories and reconnect with old friends. Collaborate with like-minded professionals to finish your task. Partnerships built on trust will be supportive & rewarding. Your income and expenditures will be balanced, and you will be happy to help those in need through charity or donation.

Libra

You will be spending a good time with your family and partner. There could be celebrations in the family, such as birthdays, marriage or other events to celebrate. There will be light, enjoyable moments and a bit of indulgence. However, don’t neglect your work while having all the fun. Avoid confrontations and arguments at work. Think for yourself in financial matters using your experience rather than relying on others. You may need to revise your plans and strategy.

Scorpio

This is a period of highs & lows and volatility in general. There may be some confusion or disappointment in your relationship, and you may feel let down. This is not the right time to make any decision related to marriage or a new relationship. Avoid negativity or any unnecessary confrontations. At work, you will enjoy a strong position and get the opportunity to showcase your leadership qualities. Be cautious with money & investments.

Sagittarius

This week, you will manifest what you’ve been waiting for. Your career will take a positive turn, and everything will seem right. Projects will thrive, and your work will be acknowledged & rewarded. There could be a promotion or a bonus coming your way. You may consider making some investments for the security of your family. Make sure you balance work with family life and spend quality time with your partner and family.

Capricorn

You will feel inspired and motivated to try something. So, if you have been thinking of starting a new business, venture, or project, now is the time; it will bring financial rewards & money quickly. Maximise your potential, and be ready to take on any challenge. On the domestic front, there appear to be some challenges, but you must not give up; gather your strength & focus on bringing your relationship with your spouse and children back on track.

Aquarius

Relationships, work and money issues may be weighing you down. Work-wise, you may not be in the mood to take on extra responsibilities, but you may not have an option to deny them. Your financial pressure and responsibilities at work might be weighing heavily on your shoulders. Try delegating and seeking help from those who understand you. Financially, you may feel strained with debt repayments. Try seeking the help of a financial advisor. There could be a misunderstanding with your spouse.

Pisces

Give attention to your relationships, and do not try to dominate. Use your intelligence and not be emotional while dealing with people. Listen to other people’s ideas, views, and opinions. An older mature woman in your life will step up to guide & support you. There could be some persistent health issues which will make you feel a little frustrated. Professionally, be mindful of the opportunities and inspiration around you, open up, and things will improve.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)