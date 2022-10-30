Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from October 29 to November 5

Aries

There will be love, emotional fulfilment and security in your relationship. Be open and honest about your feelings and emotions. Be flexible, and don't expect too much from the people around you. Listen to your heart in matters of love. You may be offered help from an older male colleague you trust. There is a need to organise your finances and balance the expenditures. Proper planning, roadmap and strategy will be required this week.

Taurus

Your love life may not be smooth this week, and there might be disagreements and arguments within the family or with the spouse. Brace yourself for some unpleasant news on the personal front. Be careful of your safety and environment. However, your work will balance things out, and everything will run smoothly. Your work will be appreciated, and your ideas will be well received. Communicate clearly with your colleagues.

Gemini

You will have a good time with your partner by your side. You will know how to appreciate and enjoy what life has to offer. Maintain an optimistic attitude in relationships and family matters. There will be a career-related opportunity emerging in front of you that you may explore further. You may receive pleasant unexpected news or a surprise. Establish clear plans and strategies for achieving your dream.

Cancer

Gear up and get going. Maximise your potential and be ready to take on any challenge. You will be optimistic about your work and projects. It's a great time to initiate and start something new. There will be a money-making opportunity, so be prepared to identify and grab it with both hands. There will be love and understanding in your relationship, but you will have little time for romance as you will be immersed in your work, planning and strategising. Appreciate and reciprocate the love and affection you get from people around you.

Leo

A stable and happy family life is foreseen, and your loved ones will help you unwind. There will be good news related to children. You will be loved and taken care of. Professionally, there will be no stopping you. Your position in your office or workplace will strengthen, and those against you will surrender to your might. Those looking for a suitable job are likely to get one. Be practical and judicious with money.

Virgo

Some added responsibilities at home and work might make you feel fatigued and overworked. Share the load and communicate your needs to those who understand. Don’t shy away from asking for help. You will remain focused on work and deadlines. Your ideas and project will flourish, and there is a possibility of financial rewards like a bonus or promotion. Don’t get too absorbed in work; take time out for yourself and do some self-care.

Libra

Your relationship with your partner will be loving and meaningful. Try and resolve any differences amicably. For singles, it is time to let go of painful past experiences. Meet people and open yourself for love. You may feel stressed out or under pressure at work & financially; it could be a challenging time. Step back, reassess, and take time away from your hectic routine to recharge and plan your future course of action.

Scorpio

There will be strong connections, understanding, and groundedness in relationships. The formalisation of marriage or engagement of someone in the family is also foreseen. This is a good time to make investments but adhere to conventional methods. There could be a change of job or improvement in the position. Change of work location or transfer is foreseen. Your finances will improve.

Sagittarius

The cards foresee professional growth. You can expect a promotion or a bonus. You will be successful in a project or a business venture and win applause for the same. Be ready to be rewarded for your past efforts. Your relationship with your spouse will be sensitive, and you might be unable to explain what’s happening. Try to control emotional outbursts, as they may hurt the sentiments of those you love and care for.

Capricorn

Your projects will thrive, and there will be growth. Make sure there is a balance, as your personal life may take priority over work. At work, there will be new opportunities, promotion & recognition. You will receive good news related to money and finances. There may have been a rough time in your relationship; gather your strength & focus on bringing it back on track. Show support towards each other and spend time together, excluding others.

Aquarius

You will be full of confidence and determination to take on new tasks and challenges that may come your way. Projects will gain momentum but don’t be hasty in making career-led decisions. Financially, money is coming in but be careful with your spending. There could be confusion or misunderstanding with your partner. Try to distinguish between reality and fantasy. Your love interest or potential partner may express their love and affection; however, they may not be ready yet to commit.

Pisces

You will be content with your work, the money flow and the acknowledgement coming your way. Your position in the organisation will be secure. Investments in a home, property or small business are indicated and may bring future dividends. Your partner will be loving and supportive towards your ambitions. You will witness deeper commitments and stability in love. If settling down is what you desire, things may start moving in that direction.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)