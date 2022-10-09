Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from October 9 to October 15

Aries

This week brings the start of a new venture or an opportunity to begin something new. You may consider a new offer or proposal at your workplace or business. You and your partner will stay connected on an intellectual and emotional level. You will push and motivate each other to be a better version of yourselves. It’s time to give attention to your partner, and do not hesitate to make the first move.

Taurus

Things will be going well in your career. There will be good news related to your job/career. There could be a job offer or positive news related to a job interview or application. Negotiations with business associates will go well. Your finances are set to get better. Your bond will get stronger with your partner and will bring you closer. Don’t be dominating, and act with grace and sensitivity. You will be in control of your emotions. Stand firm and fight for your love with courage.

Gemini

There could be stress, arguments, and difference arising because of a lack of communication in relationships and in the workplace. You may face a situation where your opponent or an adversary can outwit you and is adamant about proving you wrong. Don’t fall into the trap of unnecessary arguments and proving that you are right. Focus on your work, and don’t pay attention to what people around you are doing or thinking. Sometimes you have to lose a battle to win a war.

Cancer

You will enjoy good social status and reputation at your workplace. Someone experienced and grounded will offer support and guidance in your career. Invest your time, energy and resources towards something long-term. You will be able to achieve goals through good organisation, determination and resource management. You will be grounded and committed in your relationship. Formalisation of marriage or engagement is also indicated for some. You could be taking part in some sort of traditional ceremony or ritual.

Leo

It is a good time to begin new relationships and nurture your existing relationships; however, there is a need to create a balance between personal life and work matters. Be grounded and realistic with expectations. You will shine at your workplace and lead from the front. You will be full of enthusiasm and positive energy. Your ideas will flourish, and you will have the strength to execute your plans.

Virgo

This week brings success, the accomplishment of material goals and financial security as a result of your hard work and dedication. This is a good week for teamwork, developing innovative ways to manage projects, and completing pending tasks successfully. You will be happy to share the abundance and wealth with loved ones. Family plays an important part, and you will be surrounded by people you love. Marriage or engagement is on the cards for those looking to settle down.

Libra

Your diligence, hard work and attention to detail will pay off. Be assured that you are on the right track. You will be dedicated & committed towards your work & relationships. However, your work will keep you occupied, leaving little time for romance. There could be a new job or starting a business where your skills will be put to use. There will be financial stability because of careful planning and a focussed approach.

Scorpio

It will be an action-packed week for professionals. It's time to take a leap and seize the opportunity coming your way. However, do not be impulsive and impatient with results. There could be a significant shift in your career, opportunities coming your way, and an upswing in finances. Your responsibilities at home may increase your stress level. Take a break and find time to relax or plan something exciting with friends or a partner.

Sagittarius

Patience is the key to love and relationship; go with the flow, do not rush. For a strong foundation, you need to invest time and effort into your relationship. You might want to wait for a while before your relationship moves to the next level. Your boss and colleagues will take note of your work and performance. Make full use of your skills and talents to accomplish goals. It is a favourable week to acquire new clients and close financial deals or sign contracts.

Capricorn

Exercise caution while making any decision related to your profession. Be careful with your money and finances. If you are nurturing an idea, do not share your plans or finances with anyone. Be patient, and do not expect the results of your efforts too soon. There might be some delays in your professional plans. Follow a mature and balanced approach in relationships. Stay clear from arguments and differences of opinion. Do not give in to pressure to take any decision related to your relationships or marriage.

Aquarius

This week offers a new opportunity or a new idea. It encourages and inspires you to follow your passion and instincts. There could be a job offer, and those in the creative profession will excel. However, on the personal front, you may feel lonely and dejected because of another person’s insensitivity. Insecurities, lack of trust or deceit might affect your relationship. What people think about you might bother you, so stop worrying about that.

Pisces

There is a reassurance that all is well on the home front. Relationships, jobs, and work will be stable. Your concerns about home or family will be put to ease. Getting involved in some social work or local issues is indicated. This week brings joy, happiness, and celebrations that come with achieving a goal or reaching a milestone. You will achieve an important milestone in your career.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)