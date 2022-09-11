Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from September 11 to September 17

Aries

There will be deep commitment and affection in your relationship. Your partner will be affectionate and caring. If you are single, you are likely to meet someone you will have an instant liking for. There will be a job offer, or you may be given a more prominent role in the organisation that translates into a promotion or bonus. Your finances will improve substantially, and there will be stability.

Taurus

You will enjoy an emotionally fulfilling time with your family and loved ones. Relationship with your partner will be loving, supportive and fulfilling. There will be deeper commitments, and relationships will move in the right direction. Celebrations are in store on the domestic front. If you have to make a career-led decision like a job change or starting a new business, do not take any decision as of now. Be patient, as you need to invest more time in planning. Payments may get delayed.

Gemini

You will find a balance between your emotions and intellect. There is a need to stay emotionally balanced, calm and level-headed while dealing with negative situations and challenges. Your relationship will be emotionally fulfilling and affectionate. However, there could be some differences with a friend. An older mature man may offer you support or guidance at your workplace. There will be financial stability but be careful in your financial dealings.

Cancer

If things around you have been difficult recently, circumstances will get better this week. It is a good time to bring about a change that you have been contemplating for some time- it could be about starting your own business, changing your job or taking up a new career path. This is the time to reconnect with your family and friends and be kind & loving. Make the most of your time & enjoy what you have at the moment.

Leo

Emotional balance is important to the growth of love between you and your partner. Be consistent in your actions, and results will show. Have faith in your capabilities, and it will pay off. It's time to let people around you know who you are and that nobody can dominate you. This week, growth and fortune will be yours. You will gain from your business and the projects you have invested in.

Virgo

Your financial problems will get resolved, and your income will be stable. A business partnership is also foreseen. You will be in a position to support a social cause either financially or by giving your time or expertise. Maintain a balance in your relationship; give and reciprocate your partner's emotions. Some conflict or difference of opinion may arise around you at the workplace. Be diplomatic in your approach and express your ideas without antagonising others.

Libra

There will be a burst of romance in an existing relationship, and your love life will be full of surprises, fun and excitement. Act on your feelings, and express your emotions; don’t wait for your partner to make the first move. Good fortune and financial gain are indicated. There will be financial abundance, and it is a good investment time. You will be resourceful and supportive of others.

Scorpio

You will be emphasising home and family at this point. Family matters will be at the forefront, and you will concentrate on personal affairs. Your relationship with your spouse will be warm and affectionate. Put your energy, time and effort into something worth working for at work. Get out of a situation that has failed despite your best efforts. Be it a job, project or assignment, focus on something likely to be more fulfilling.

Sagittarius

You will be in command of the situation at work & in relationships. It is time to take charge of things and focus on the logic rather than the heart. It may be an intensive time at work; don’t be hasty. Be realistic and practical with money. A powerful connection is on its way or has recently appeared in your life. There will be happiness and commitment in your relationship.

Capricorn

Invest time in planning for something you have been nurturing for some time. Be patient & do not expect instant results. If you have a decision to make, trust your intuition and follow your instincts. Fear and misunderstanding might prevent you from being happy in your relationship. You could be feeling ignored and fear what your partner thinks of you. Work on your negative thinking to improve your relationship.

Aquarius

This week you are cautioned to be patient and not hurry things up. Spend more time planning and strategizing than action. Wait calmly for the right time to act and proceed. You must show patience and perseverance if you want your relationship to last. Keep the communication channels open and transparent, so there is no confusion due to a lack of communication.

Pisces

You will feel happy and cheerful this week. Things, in general, will be going well, and there will be accomplishments, success and contentment. You will be full of confidence and enthusiasm to take on new projects. You might consider starting something new in your life, such as taking up a new job, remodelling your home, or expanding your business. Your finances will be strong, and you will have a good time with your family and friends.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)