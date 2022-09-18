Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from September 18 to September 24

Aries

The efforts you put into your relationship will help it grow and move forward. To get love, you will have to give love. You may be working hard towards achieving your financial goals. A money-making opportunity is coming your way. You will be starting something new, which will bring financial rewards & money quickly. A new job, project or a chance to gain financially & expand your business is indicated.

Taurus

You could be experiencing a transition mainly due to decisions you made in the past. Don’t rely on your heart or intuition; use your logic and intellect to plan your future well. Emotional troubles are about to end, and it’s time for your relationship to progress. You will be prepared to go beyond the limited vision and will try to achieve beyond expectations. There could be some disputes at work and some tension within the family. Keep your temper under check and stay away from any confrontations.

Gemini

There is financial growth, investment opportunity and progress. Pay attention to practical details and set realistic goals to succeed. Money is coming your way in the form of a bonus or promotion. Stay focused, and do not deviate from your goal. Your bond will strengthen with those already in a relationship and bring you closer. Act with grace and sensitivity in your relationships. Don’t try to dominate and resolve any issue with patience and calm.

Cancer

It is time for good things from the past, reconnection with old friends and spending good times with family. However, misunderstandings could occur in a close relationship or with your spouse. You may have to make an extra effort to win your partner's attention. Collaborate with like-minded professionals to achieve a goal. Partnerships built on trust will be supportive & rewarding. Friends and colleagues will be helpful.

Leo

This week might be a little tiring physically as well as emotionally. There may be some hurdles, and you may need to defend your position, stand up for yourself and fight for your love. Your emotions and love may be tested and even questioned by people around you. But, you must be clear on your position and ready to defend yourself. Use your energy wisely, and plan meticulously to see you through.

Virgo

You will be full of enthusiasm and energy and ready to put your plan into action. Your love life will be spiced up with you and your partner spending quality time together. Travel for leisure is also foreseen. There could be a job change, or you may start a new venture. Projects will gain momentum. Get things done and complete essential tasks, but not in haste. Money is coming in but be careful with your spending.

Libra

Go slow in the matters of love, as you may suffer hurt of some kind at an emotional level. Your spouse or partner may not appear to be in a good mood and may appear aloof. Do not overthink the harsh words and behaviours of people around you. On the professional front, you may feel unhappy and dissatisfied with your position or workplace. Look at your finances practically and avoid negative thinking.

Scorpio

This week favours work and professional endeavours. Let your passion propel your ideas forward and flourish. There is a possibility of a job offer or change in position at the workplace. You will have the resources and support to accomplish your tasks. The relationship with family and partner will be calm but a little distant. Do not overthink & give space to each other. Listen to your intuition for decision-making.

Sagittarius

This week brings better physical and emotional well-being. There will be peace and harmony in relationships, but you may experience some changes in your professional life. Be patient and fully utilise your talents and skills. If you have been waiting for a promotion, things will likely go in your favour. You will be confident, and the work environment will be calm and well-balanced.

Capricorn

You will achieve your targets, and there may be some uncertainty in the workplace. Do not share your plans with others. There are chances of people going against you. Avoid negativity or any unnecessary confrontations. Take time out to indulge in a bit of self-care and treat yourselves. Your relationship with your spouse or partner will be peaceful and harmonious. Don’t be careless about your diet and routine.

Aquarius

There will be clarity in thinking and mental agility related to love and work. A promotion or a bonus is coming your way. It is a good time to start a new business or job. You will be able to overcome obstacles and see things from a different point of view. It’s time to cut out negative attitudes in your love life. Speak about your expectations and express your feelings clearly.

Pisces

You may feel some negativity or confinement in your relationship. You could feel vulnerable, left out or ignored, and you could fear what your partner thinks of you or what others think of your relationship. Don’t assume; speak about your concerns. Work-wise, you may feel stressed and overworked and not be in the mood to take on extra responsibilities, but you may not have an option to deny. Watch your expenses, and don’t lend money.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)