Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from September 25 to October 1

Aries

You will take charge of things at work and be hands-on in projects rather than working on the sidelines. Partnerships, joint ventures and teamwork will bring financial rewards. There will be financial security, and material gains and projects will move forward. You will have a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous time with your partner. Someone in the family will need extra attention and care. Stand your ground in case of differences and arguments and put your point forward gently.

Taurus

You must stay emotionally balanced, calm and level-headed while dealing with negative situations and challenges. There will be financial stability and security. Try to resolve any differences with your colleagues at the workplace. Relationships with your spouse will strengthen, and you will spend time together. There could be celebrations in the family. If you are single, you will find someone, a good friendship may turn into love/romance.

Gemini

You may be in for some disappointment in your personal life if you want everything to happen the way you want. Rekindling your love life is much needed if you want to strengthen the bonds with your partner. It could be a tough week in terms of finances and work scenarios. There could be some tension and pressure at the workplace. Money management and finances may be difficult at this time. Increased expenses might be bothersome.

Cancer

There will be commitment and harmony in your relationship. The balance will be restored. Your partner will be kind to you, and if you have been loving and giving, you will get the love you deserve. Any negotiations, contacts and financial deals will go in your favour. Relationships with your colleagues or business partners will get strong. You will find people around you supportive of your goals and ambitions.

Leo

You must give time and attention to your relationship and family this week. Someone in the family will need extra attention and care. Be more compassionate and considerate towards your spouse. Your initiatives or projects will speed up, and you may receive many calls, emails, and offers. It is advised to prioritise and take up only those projects and offers that may have long-term benefits. Work-related travel is indicated.

Virgo

Your love life will grow and blossom this week. Nurture and take care of the people you love, as well as yourself. Do things that make you happy. Indulge in some self-care for personal well-being and health. Be open to receiving assistance and not doing everything yourself. Your career and work life will flourish due to the hard work and the efforts you have invested in achieving your goals. This is a good week to start a new business, project or new responsibility. Your finances will be stable, and you can consider making long-term investments.

Libra

You will be happy and positive this week. People around you will be kind & friendly; some good news is coming your way. If you are in a relationship, there will be an opportunity for you & your partner to bring happiness & contentment to your relationship. Useful information about a job, contract or property is coming your way. Be ready to take action as you see the opportunity. Follow the advice of a professional financial advisor before making any decisions related to money or investments.

Scorpio

There will be a need for stability and a firm social and financial foundation. The tough times are over, and your hard work and efforts will pay off; you will have enough money and material resources to feel content. There will be fun and excitement in your relationship. For singles, a new relationship is foreseen; leave the past behind and start afresh. However, there could be a lack of commitment, or your partner may not be ready to commit to the relationship yet.

Sagittarius

Your work will win applause and recognition this week. People at your workplace will take note of your work. You will fully use your skills and talents to accomplish your goals. A favourable week to acquire new clients and close financial deals or sign contracts. In love, your relationship will enter a new phase but avoid judging your partner. If you are single, you may revisit an old relationship or friendship and decide if it is worth trying again. An old friend or ex may reappear.

Capricorn

You will be able to overcome a major problem. Courage, determination, and patience are all you need right now. Be consistent in your actions, and results will show. If you've been not keeping well, you are on your road to recovery. Your bond with your partner will get stronger, but there is a need for balance in relationships. Your professional endeavours will move a step closer to completion. Those looking for a job may find the kind of work that will truly make them happy.

Aquarius

Your financial pressure and responsibilities at work might be weighing heavily on your shoulders. It is important to monitor and assess the amount of stress you put on yourself because it can harm your overall health and well-being. Try delegating and seeking help from those who understand you. You may not feel like socialising and prefer some solitude and alone time. Your focus will be on yourself, and some quiet time will allow you to heal. This is the time for some privacy, silence, and quiet time.

Pisces

Success, feeling of accomplishment and security will be there. Take a moment to celebrate and enjoy what you have achieved. You could sign a lucrative deal or get a promotion you have been working hard to get or a dream job. Move forward, and don’t remain stuck in a negative or destructive situation. Work out issues with your partner, and you will find yourself in a far better place. Try to do things differently and start afresh and new.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)