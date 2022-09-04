Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Horoscope from September 4 to September 10

Aries

You will be dedicated & committed to your work & relationships. If you have been working towards a goal, there will be accomplishment & your efforts will pay off. The steps you put into your relationship will help it grow & move forward. There could be a new job or starting a business where your skills will be used. Financially, there will be stability due to careful planning, a focused approach & hard work.

Taurus

There will be harmony at work and in relationships. There will be a commitment in relationships & your feelings will be reciprocated. Your partner will be supportive & your bond will strengthen. Any ongoing negotiations like contracts and financial dealings will go in your favour, and disputes will be resolved. Relationships with your colleagues will get strong. There will be financial stability, but don’t overspend.

Gemini

You can expect your relationship to touch a new level of trust and mutual respect. For singles, you may be guided toward a new partner. The family may need your time and attention, but you will be able to strike a delicate balance between work and family life. Work hard and plan to ensure success. There is financial growth, and it is a good time to make long-term investments.

Cancer

You will be fearless, full of confidence & determined to take on any challenge that may come your way. Your position at work will be secure. Maintain a check on your limiting beliefs and see what stops you from trying something new. Investments in property or a small business are indicated, and it may bring future dividends. Don’t act possessive or controlling because it might hurt your relationship. Your work commitments may take priority over your personal and family life.

Leo

Ego at work may flare up when nobody is ready to understand other person’s viewpoints and have their agendas. There will be competition, but you must hold your position and not give up. Be practical with money, and don’t trust anyone with your financial matters. There could be some frustration as you may have been putting in much effort in your relationship, but it does not seem to match the output, and your partner might not reciprocate.

Virgo

In your relationship, you may feel ignored by your partner and not get their time and attention. There could be rejection by someone you were getting close to. Pay attention to your health. Any assignment or project involving teamwork will be beneficial. The work environment will be cordial, and there will be support from colleagues. While there will be financial stability, be wise with money and expenditure.

Libra

In your career or work, good things are coming your way. You can consider nurturing your talents through learning & skill acquisition or doing a study group. You will likely get good advice and guidance from a senior at your workplace. In love, there will be surprises, fun & good news for you. Explore new ways to express your love and infuse some romance into your relationship. If you like someone, let them know how you feel.

Scorpio

Emotional strife is about to end in love, and it’s time for your relationship to progress. Any difference will be resolved, and there will be a better understanding with the spouse. You are ready to welcome love into your life if you're single. Your financial projects and ventures will pay dividends, especially those done in collaboration and partnership. Working with like-minded professionals will help you achieve a goal. Your work will be appreciated and rewarded.

Sagittarius

Be determined and stand firm. This week brings mental clarity, open-mindedness, and perspective to see the bigger picture. Whatever the situation or circumstances, take command of it. But don’t be commanding, especially in your relationships and try to understand your partner's viewpoint. Good fortune and financial gain are indicated. There will be financial abundance & it is a good time to make investments. You will be resourceful and supportive of coworkers. A mature and supportive woman around you will offer help and guidance.

Capricorn

This is a week of good news, proposals & offers. There will be love and affection in your relationship. If you are single, you will likely meet someone; follow your heart and move forward. If you have been working on a project or assignment, it will be finished and well appreciated. You might be given an opportunity to address a group of people on a subject you excel in.

Aquarius

This week is marked by tension, stress and anxiety in general. Things appear somewhat out of order, with your mind and heart not syncing. Watch for the growing difference between you and your partner. If your relationship with someone has been tumultuous in the recent past, there may be a dramatic conclusion. Your fear of failing and negativity might be affecting your performance at work. Look at your finances practically.

Pisces

Positive things are likely to happen on the home and family front. If you or someone in the family has suffered ill health, they will recover and return to good health. You will feel comfortable and secure in your home. You will spend time with your family, and the relationships will bloom. You will enjoy a strong position at your workplace. Be organised & disciplined, organise your finances & balance your expenditures. Do not be impulsive or hasty with decision-making.

(These Tarot Card predictions are by Chhavi Upadhyay, who is a Delhi–based, intuitive Tarot Practitioner & Consultant)