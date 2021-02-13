What cupid has in store for you this Valentine's Day, read special predictions by astro Sundeep Kochar here

Valentine's Day 2021: With Valentine’s Day approaching, we can feel the cupid energy all around us. If you’re single, this is usually the time of year when you yearn for love. If you’re married or taken, then Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to show your partner some appreciation. No matter what the situation, your love life is already written in the stars. As you wait for destiny to make its way to you, hear from Sundeep Kochar, one of the top 10 astrologers in India, about what this day of love might hold for you.

Love is everywhere around you, whether it’s romantic or platonic. The feeling of love is directly linked with the pattern of the stars. Everyone has a zodiac sign that says a lot about your destiny, future, and whatever the future might hold for you. With Saint Valentine just around the corner, here’s whom you might be spending your day [or night] with, according to your zodiac, as predicted by Dr.Kochar.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You may meet the love of your life

Your open mindset and your attractiveness opens up the potential to meet the love of your life today. Aligning in your favor, the stars show positivity when it comes to getting struck by love. All you have to do is be patient, because your lover is almost here with last-minute adventures.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You may find love in a good friend

Your patience and power of loving others is what makes this day extra beneficial for you. Today, you will find love with a friend, perhaps someone who is very close. The stars aligning in your chakra are ready to throw love at you, so you can see if your friend is really more than a friend or not.

Gemini (May 21- June 20): A dinner date is on the cards

It’s all about the team here. When it comes to you Gem, today might be slightly unpredictable. You might not find the love of your life, but you’re likely to go on a casual date. However, by the end of the night, you will find yourself wanting to hangout with your squad as that’s where your comfort zone lies. Don’t worry, it’s going to be a good Valentine’s Day after all.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You may express your love, emotions with family and close pals

You’re known for your emotions, and today is a good day for them! You love sharing quality time with loved ones, and that’s exactly what you’re going to be doing today. Gather around with your friends and family and show them some love!

Leo (July23 - August 22): Encounter with an old flame expected

You’re a lion, and you can be quite aggressive. However, when you love, you love extremely generously. This love is going to bring back someone from the past for you, perhaps an ex? Be prepared to spend the day of love with an old flame!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Single Virgos expected to spend the day with their love

You’re practical, and you’re honest, and that’s why you’re in a stable relationship right now! If you’re taken, you’re most likely to spend the day with your love. If you’re single, then you’re going to find your love today and spend it with them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You may have fun on a blind date

Ah Libra, the hopeless romantics! Put some effort today and go on a blind date. You’re most likely to have fun with someone new and enjoy your night.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You'll find growing a soft corner for someone

Your passion is what makes love come running towards you. Today, Cupid is going to grace you with the perfect partner for you. You’ll find yourself growing a soft corner for someone, with whom you’ll most likely spend Valentine’s Day with.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): unexpectedly new

Sag, you’re definitely going to find someone, but we know you might not be looking. Your Valentine’s Day date is hiding in a restaurant/bar somewhere, and you’ll ideally find them while out with your friends! Keep your eyes open for a cutie around the corner.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): A working partner?

You’re obsessed with your work, so it’s only ideal that you find a companion there. You will find yourself developing feelings for someone at work today, and they will also be flirting with you. Your day is going to be full of flirty banter with this colleague. And you might just get your red rose dinner too!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Self-love above all

It’s a day of love, and today you will spend the time loving yourself. Be your own date today. You haven’t been alone for a while, and it’s important to do so at times. Today is an ideal day to spend pampering yourself.

Pisces (February 19- March 20): A romantic sphere

You’re quite the romantic sign, so there’s no way you’re going to be spending this day alone. If you’re taken, you’re going to spend the day with your partner in the most romantic way possible. Perhaps a candle light dinner and maybe a horse carriage ride? Fairy tale! If you’re single, you’re likely to meet your other half today. You’ll find love easily, and you will fall in love easily as well.

Now that you know how your day is going to go, maybe it’s time to go ahead and prep for it!. Love is in the air!

For personal predictions log on to https://www.sundeepkochar.com