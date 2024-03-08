What is Chroming? A Boy Dies After Viral Social Media Challenge Goes Wrong

To induce a transient high or altered state of consciousness, "Chroming" is the practice of inhaling fumes, usually household goods like spray paint, deodorant, or air fresheners. The word "chroming" refers to the tendency of certain aerosol cans to seem chrome-colored or metallic. It goes without saying that inhaling harmful vapors can be fatal. Death can occur suddenly.

An 11-year-old boy in Lancaster, United Kingdom passed away following a crazy social media fad known as "chroming" gone wrong as mentioned by his family. Tommie-Lee Gracie Billington suffered a suspected cardiac arrest. He tried the TikTok challenge “chroming" while in one of his friend's houses, according to his distraught grandmother Tina Burns, who has called on social media giants to "do more" to safeguard kids as this TikTok trend has led to numerous teen deaths around the world.

Unfortunately, there have been instances where teens who were involved in chroming passed away as a result of the activity. Despite the acknowledged risks, its appeal among certain youth may be attributed to peer pressure and the attraction of social media stardom. Consequently, there have been requests for more information and education regarding the risks associated with chroming, as well as initiatives to dissuade people from engaging in this risky hobby.

This risky habit has drawn notice since it is linked to a popular social media challenge where people—often teenagers—videotape themselves engaging in chroming and then post the footage online. On the other hand, breathing in these substances can have fatal effects as well as major health repercussions like heart attacks, lung troubles, brain damage, and respiratory problems.

According to reports, Chroming, or inhaling toxic fumes, first made headlines last year when a 13-year-old girl in Australia died from cardiac arrest after inhaling spray deodorant as she was taking part in a "chroming challenge" during a sleepover with friends.