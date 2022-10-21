When is Dhanteras 2022? After 27 years, THIS has happened; check city-wise muhurat

Dhanteras 2022: Dhanteras is now a day away but as per the muhurat, after 27 years, a happy coincidence has happened in a way that Dhanteras will be celebrated on not one but two days. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is believed to be the day when Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. On the auspicious day of Trayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera who is the God of wealth, is worshipped. Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. Dhanteras kicks off the Diwali celebrations that ends with Bhai Dooj. Dhanteras is celebrated two days ahead of Diwali. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

Dhanteras 2022: October 22 or 23?

Dhanteras will start on October 22 at 6:02 pm and will end on October 23 at 6:03 pm. In such a situation, you will be able to shop at night on the first day of Dhanteras and throughout the day on the second day. According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22 (Saturday). Check out the puja muhurat below:

Pradosh Kaal - 5:46 pm to 8:18 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 7:02 pm to 8:58 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 6:02 pm on Oct 22, 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 6:03 pm on Oct 23, 2022

Dhanteras 2022: City-wise Shubh Muhurat

New Delhi: 7:01 pm to 08:17 pm

Mumbai: 7:34 pm to 8:40 pm

Chennai: 7.13 pm to 8:13 pm

Kolkata: 5:05 pm, October 22, to 6:03 pm, October 23

Bengaluru: 7:24 pm to 8:24 pm

Pune: 7:31 pm to 8:36 pm

Jaipur: 7:10 pm to 8:24 pm



Hyderabad: 7:14 pm to 08:18 pm

Gurgaon: 7:02 pm to 8:18 pm

Chandigarh: 6:59 pm to 08:18 pm

Ahmedabad: 7:29 pm to 08:39 pm

Noida: 7:00 pm to 8:16 pm

Dhanteras 2022: Rituals, puja vidhi

As per puja niyam, Dhanteras puja takes place after sunset. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on this day. Dhanteras ki Katha is recited and the whole house, except the toilets, is lit up with diyas. On Dhanteras or before that day, many people do an extensive cleaning of their homes as it is believed that a clean house is blessed by Goddess Lakshmi. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye. From buying utensils, gold and silver coins to making jewellery investments, Dhanteras is observed with the hope that our prosperity and joy will grow. You can buy figurines made of marble, wood, brass, silver, or any other material, perform aarti, and then keep them in your puja area. In addition, you can purchase clay or metal Lakshmi Ganesh idols, as their use in puja is seen to be advantageous.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)