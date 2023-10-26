When Is Karwa Chauth? Check Correct Date, City-Wise Puja Timings, Rituals And More

Karwa Chauth is a beautiful celebration of love and devotion within the institution of marriage. It brings couples closer and strengthens their commitment to one another. Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu festival observed primarily by married women.

It holds a significant place in Indian culture and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion. As the moon rises on this special day, it also symbolizes the enduring nature of this age-old tradition, which continues to thrive in the modern world.

But when is Karwa Chauth? Let’s check the correct date, history, significance and rituals that are observed on this auspicious day.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Date, Puja Timings

As per Drik Panchang, this year Karwa Chauth falls on November 1.

The Karwa Chauth puja time will last from 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm, and the upavasa (fasting) time will be observed from 6:33 am to 8:15 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise time is expected to be at 8:15 pm. The Chaturthi tithi will begin on October 31 at 9:30 pm and end on November 1 at 9:19 pm.

Karwa Chauth 2023: City-Wise Puja Timings

New Delhi - 5:36 pm to 6:54 pm

Pune - 6:02 pm to 7:17 pm

Chennai - 5:42 pm to 6:56 pm

Kolkata - 4:59 pm to 6:15 pm

Hyderabad - 5:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Ahmedabad - 6:02 pm to 7:18 pm

Noida - 5:36 pm to 6:53 pm

Jaipur - 5:44 pm to 7:02 pm

Mumbai - 6:05 pm to 7:21 pm

Gurgaon - 5:37 pm to 6:55 pm

Bengaluru - 5:53 pm to 7:07 pm

Chandigarh - 5:35 pm to 6:54 pm

Karwa Chauth 2023: History

The history of Karwa Chauth dates back centuries and is shrouded in myths and legends. One of the most famous stories is that of Queen Veervati, a devoted wife, who underwent a strict fast on this day for her husband's well-being. She was determined to observe the fast even when her husband was away at war. This act of unwavering devotion led to a series of events that ultimately saved her husband's life. This tale and many others like it have contributed to the festival's enduring significance.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Significance

Karwa Chauth is a celebration of the sacred bond between husband and wife. Women observe a day-long fast, refraining from consuming food or water, from sunrise until moonrise. This act symbolizes their deep love and commitment to their husbands and is believed to bring prosperity and long life to the spouse. In return, husbands often express their appreciation by giving gifts to their wives.

Karwa Chauth 2023: Rituals

Sargi: The day begins with a pre-dawn meal called "Sargi," which is prepared by the mother-in-law and includes various delicacies to sustain the fasting woman throughout the day.

Fasting: The fast begins at sunrise and lasts until the moonrise. During this time, women avoid food, water, and even the consumption of any fruit or nut.

Worship: Throughout the day, women engage in prayers and rituals. They worship Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Karwa (a clay pot) as part of the puja.

Waiting for the Moon: The most anticipated moment of the day is when women break their fast. They eagerly await the appearance of the moon and often look at it through a sieve while offering water to the moon. Once the moon is visible, they break their fast with the first sip of water from the husband's hand.

Gift Exchange: Husbands typically present their wives with gifts as a token of their love and appreciation for their dedication and sacrifice during the fast.

Community Gatherings: Many communities organize Karwa Chauth events, where women come together to celebrate and perform the rituals collectively. This creates a sense of solidarity and togetherness among married women.