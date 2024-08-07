When Is Nag Panchami 2024? Check Date, Shubh Muhurat And Significance - All You Need To Know

Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival where women across India worship the serpent Gods. According to Drik Panchang, Shukla Paksha Panchami during Sawan month is observed as Nag Panchami. Snakes or nagas have always held a special place in Hindu mythology with devotees seeking their blessings. Let's find out the date, time and shubh muhurat of Nag Panchami and what it signifies.

Nag Panchami 2024: Date And Time

Nag Panchami Date: August 9, 2024 (Friday)

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat: 5:47 AM to 8:27 AM

Panchami Tithi Begins - 12:36 AM on August 9, 2024

Panchami Tithi Ends - 3:14 AM on August 10, 2024

(Source: Drik Panchang)

Nag Panchami 2024: Significance

Nag Panchami holds immense religious significance for Hindus. "It is believed that any Puja offered to snakes would reach to the serpent Gods. Hence people worship live snakes on the day as representatives of Serpent Gods who are revered and worshipped in Hinduism," mentions Drik Panchang. While there are several serpent Gods, 12 particular serpent Gods are worshipped during Nag Panchami Puja: Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka, Pingala.

According to legends, in the Mahabharata, King Janamejaya started a yajna to massacre the serpents to avenge the death of his father King Parikshit. Sage Aastik intervened to save the snakes. At the same time, he was successful in stopping the yagna. It is believed that the day on which this Yagna stopped was Panchami Tithi, which is celebrated today as Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami: Puja Rituals

On the day of Nag Panchami, devotees should wake up first thing in the morning before sunrise and take a bath. After this, the snake god should be worshipped along with Lord Shiva. Fruits, flowers, sweets, and milk are offered in the worship of Nag Devta. According to beliefs, people who have Kaalsarp Dosh or any defect related to Rahu-Ketu in their horoscope must worship Nag Devta on the day of Nag Panchami.

