When Is Rakhi? Is Raksha Bandhan On August 30 Or 31? Check Here

Raksha Bandhan, a cherished Hindu festival, is observed on the full moon day of the Shravan month, typically falling in July or August. The festival's name embodies its essence: "Raksha" signifies protection, and "Bandhan" means bond. During this event, sisters tie colorful threads called "rakhis" around their brothers' wrists, while brothers pledge to safeguard and support their sisters. This gesture symbolizes not just the biological tie, but also the emotional connection between siblings.

However, this year, there's uncertainty about whether Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30 or 31.

Also read: Rakhi 2023: 7 Mouthwatering Snacks That You Can Prepare For Rakshabandhan



Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi On August 30 or 31?

This year, confusion surrounds the celebration date of Raksha Bandhan due to Bhadra Kaal. People are unsure whether to celebrate it on August 30 or 31. Traditionally, Rakhi is observed on the last day of the month of Sawan, which coincides with a Full Moon day.

According to the Drik Panchang, here's the auspicious time to celebrate Raksha Bandhan:

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 30, Wednesday. The favourable time to tie Rakhi and perform the ritual will commence after 9:01 pm, following the end of Bhadra.

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra end time - 9:01 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Poonch - 5:30 pm to 6:31 pm

Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 6:31 pm to 8:11 pm

Raksha Bandhan 2023: History And Significance

Rooted in history and mythology, Raksha Bandhan's origins trace back to ancient Indian legends. One such tale recounts the relationship between Lord Krishna and Draupadi. In a selfless act, Krishna protected Draupadi's honour by miraculously extending her saree during a time of need. Touched by this gesture, Draupadi later tore a strip of cloth from her own saree to bind Krishna's wrist after he was injured. This act symbolized their mutual bond and protection for each other.

Raksha Bandhan's historical and symbolic significance is profound. It originates from ancient Indian legends, like the tale of Lord Krishna and Draupadi. Raksha Bandhan extends beyond blood ties, promoting love, unity, and respect among people. It has transcended religious boundaries, welcoming participation from diverse backgrounds in its celebrations.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Celebration

The festivities of Raksha Bandhan in 2023 entail families uniting, performing rituals, and exchanging gifts. Sisters prepare sweets and traditional dishes to express affection, while brothers reciprocate with tokens of appreciation. The exchange of rakhis and gifts conveys the promise of mutual care and protection.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)