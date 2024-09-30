When Is Shardiya Navratri 2024: Dates, Colours, Rituals, And Significance Of The 9-day Festival

Shardiya Navratri, also called Shrad Navratri, is a major Hindu festival that celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga. It takes place during the lunar month of Ashwin, usually between September and October.

When is Shardiya Navratri 2024?

In 2024, Shardiya Navratri will be celebrated from October 3 to October 12, with Dussehra falling on October 12. This festival is the most significant of the four Navratris observed in a year, and it symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Origin and Significance

The festival commemorates Goddess Durga's nine-day battle with the demon Mahishasura, culminating in his defeat on the tenth day, which is celebrated as Dussehra. Dussehra also honors Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana.

Navratri is a time of devotion, fasting, and worship, with many believing that their wishes will be fulfilled by sincerely worshipping Goddess Durga. It also symbolizes moral values like courage and virtue.

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Special Colours and Rituals for Each Day

According to Drik Panchang, Navratri 2024 will follow a special colour code for each day, representing the energy of the planets or Navgrahas:

1. October 3 (Thursday): Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja – Yellow

2. October 4 (Friday): Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja – Green

3. October 5 (Saturday): Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja – Grey

4. October 6 (Sunday): Vinayaka Chaturthi – Orange

5. October 7 (Monday): Kushmanda Puja – White

6. October 8 (Tuesday): Skandamata Puja – Red

7. October 9 (Wednesday): Saraswati Avahan, Katyayani Puja – Royal Blue

8. October 10 (Thursday): Saraswati Puja, Kalaratri Puja – Pink

9. October 11 (Friday): Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja – Purple

The final day, October 12, is celebrated with Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, and Durga Visarjan.

Key Timings and Muhurat for Dussehra 2024

Here are the key timings and muhurat for Dussehra 2024 according to Drik Panchang:

- Dashami Tithi: Begins at 10:58 AM on October 12 and ends at 9:08 AM on October 13.

- Shravana Nakshatra: Begins at 5:25 AM on October 12 and ends at 4:27 AM on October 13.

- Vijay Muhurat: 2:03 PM to 2:49 PM on October 12.

- Aparahna Puja: 1:17 PM to 3:35 PM on October 13.

Significance of Shardiya Navratri 2024

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, such as Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, and Chandraghanta. The festival also celebrates the harvest season, recognizing the Goddess as the nurturing force of life.

Throughout Navratri, many devotees fast for all nine days, while others observe fasting on just the first and last two days. Rituals include chanting the Durga Stotra and Durga Chalisa, seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being.