GANESH CHATURTHI

Why Is Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrated For 10 Days? Know Here

Ganesh Chaturthi's ten-day celebration symbolizes the arrival of a beloved deity into the lives of devotees, offering them wisdom, prosperity, and blessings.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 08:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Why Is Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrated For 10 Days? Know Here Image for representation

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, is marked by elaborate rituals and grand festivities that span ten days. This annual Hindu festival, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of wisdom and prosperity, holds deep cultural and religious significance. The ten-day celebration, also known as "Vinayaka Chaturthi," has several reasons behind its duration.

Ganesh Chaturthi's ten-day celebration is steeped in mythology, culture, and spirituality. It symbolizes the arrival of a beloved deity into the lives of devotees, offering them wisdom, prosperity, and blessings. Through its duration, it encapsulates the rich tapestry of Hindu beliefs and traditions, making it a truly cherished festival in India.


Ganesh Chaturthi Historical Origins:

Ganesh Chaturthi finds its roots in ancient Hindu mythology. According to legend, Lord Ganesha was created by Goddess Parvati from the dirt of her body while she was taking a bath. She bestowed life upon the idol and tasked Ganesha with guarding her chamber.

When Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati's husband, attempted to enter the chamber, Ganesha, unaware of Shiva's identity, blocked his way. Enraged, Shiva beheaded Ganesha. Overcome with grief, Parvati pleaded with Shiva to bring their son back to life. In a gesture of mercy, Shiva replaced Ganesha's head with that of an elephant, granting him a new life.

Also read: 7 Easy-To-Make Recipes To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

The Ten-Day Observance:

The ten-day celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi symbolizes the journey of Lord Ganesha from his heavenly abode to Earth, where he is welcomed with open arms. The first day marks the grand installation of Ganesha idols in homes and public places. Devotees perform elaborate rituals, including the Pranapratishtha, invoking the deity's presence into the idol.

Day 2 to 9 are filled with offerings, prayers, and cultural performances. Devotees offer modak (a sweet delicacy), flowers, coconuts, and other items as a symbol of their devotion. Cultural events, including music and dance, are organized in the evenings to celebrate the deity's presence.

Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan:

The tenth day, known as "Anant Chaturdashi," marks the culmination of the festival. On this day, the idols are taken in grand processions to nearby water bodies, such as rivers, lakes, or the sea, for immersion, or "Visarjan." This is a poignant moment as devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha, expressing gratitude for his presence and seeking his blessings for the next year.

Ganesh Chaturthi Significance:

The ten-day celebration serves multiple purposes. It allows devotees to fully engage in the festive spirit and devotion to Lord Ganesha. It also provides a platform for the community to come together, fostering a sense of unity and cultural pride.

Moreover, the extended duration emphasizes the cycle of creation, preservation, and dissolution, which are fundamental aspects of Hindu philosophy. Ganesha's arrival and departure mirror the continuous cycle of life, death, and rebirth.

