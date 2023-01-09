topStoriesenglish
Winter delight: Spiced rum recipes you can make at home to warm up the cold winter chills

Winter is at its peak with rain/snowfall expected in parts of India and abroad. Apart from snuggling up in a blanket, there are no better options, but we have three spiced rum recipes for you that can help your cold winter bones to warm up a little. Check it out.

Jan 09, 2023

Winter special drinks: A good alcoholic beverage will practically warm you up as it reaches your lips, but there's also something about spiced rum that makes you feel like you're hanging out at a tropical island with your toes on the beach and an umbrella in your drink. This makes it the ideal spirit to pour when you're sick and tired of the cold and it's the dead of winter.

Here are 3 winter spiced rum recipes that can be bearable:

1. Spiced rum sangria

Ingredients:

- 30 ml rum of your choice

- 60 ml red wine

- 30 ml fresh orange juice

- 1 lemon wedge

Directions:

Mix up all the ingredients and squeeze a lemon into the glass. You can add a little bit of warm water as well.

2. Spiced apple pie cocktail

Ingredients:

- 45 ml rum of your choice

- 15 ml vanilla vodka

- 90 ml fresh apple juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a glass and fill it with some warm water or ice if you feel too bold.

3. Tropical spiced rum cocktail

Ingredients:

- 45 ml rum of your choice

- 15 ml triple sec

- 30 ml fresh orange juice

- 30 ml pineapple juice

Directions:

Mix up all the ingredients and squeeze a lemon into the glass. You can add a little bit of warm water as well or ice!

Even though it's cold outside, we can still have a tropical mood. Fruity flavours go very well with the rum's spices. Try out these rum cocktails for a cosy boozy winter.

