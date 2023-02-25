World Book Fair 2023 To Begin In Delhi Today: Check Timings, Venue, Theme And Everything Novel About The Book Fair

World book fair, Delhi: Book lovers' favourite hangout is back in a new form. It's that time of year when you need to make room on your bookshelves for some new books. Pragati Maidan in New Delhi will serve as the venue for the book fair. For the past 50 years, it has been a significant publishing calendar event. The event officially begins this year on February 25, 2023.

The New Delhi International Book Fair's theme for 2023 will be "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," in honour of India's 75th anniversary of independence, as well as to celebrate and remember 75 years of India and its illustrious past. Also, the New Delhi International Book Fair will feature a wide variety of items in addition to books.

World Book Fair: Date and time

Date: February 25, 2023 - March 5, 2023

Time: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

World Book Fair: Venue

The venue of the 2023 International Book Fair is Pragati Maidan, located on Mathura Road in New Delhi, 110001. The entry to the fair would be from Gate no. 4 and 10.

World Book Fair: Entry fee

Tickets are available to the general public for Rs 10 for kids and Rs 20 for adults.

Entrance to the international book fair is free of cost for school children, senior residents, and differently-abled persons.

Visitors can avail of tickets online as well at itpoonline.gov.in.

World Book Fair: Theme

The NDWBF 2023 has the theme "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" this year. It is committed to the people of India for developing a venue for the advancement of progressive viewpoints regarding the sociocultural, political, and economic character of their nation.

World Book Fair: Interesting Facts

- G20 Pavilion: The world book fair's theme will be integrated, and events including an exhibition of books from G20 member nations will be planned.

- NEP Pavilion: The National Institute of Design will develop an exclusive NEP 2020 Pavilion measuring 1000 square metres and including an Ed-Tech zone, an event zone, and a presentation area.

- Foreign Pavilion: Since France will be the Guest of Honor at the 2023 World Book Fair, book lovers will have the exceptional opportunity to peruse several French books and translated works, as well as engage with a delegation of more than 60 French representatives.

They will feature authors, publishers, literary agencies, cultural ambassadors, and a host of literary events at the Foreign Pavilion.

- Children's Pavilion: In this pavilion, events encouraging children's literature and reading habits will be held, including skits, dramas, street plays, storytelling sessions, seminars, and panel discussions.

- There will be four corners at the World Book Fair 2023 Author's Corner, YUVA Corner, Child author's Corner and International events corner.