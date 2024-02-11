World Book Fair 2024 New Delhi : Dates, Venue, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Delhi, known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant festivities, is eagerly anticipating the arrival of the World Book Fair 2024. Set to unfold in February, this event promises a delightful experience for book lovers and enthusiasts alike.

Hosted by the National Book Trust of India, under the esteemed guidance of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the 51st edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is slated to commence from February 10 to 18 at the iconic Pragati Maidan.

With over 2,000 stalls showcasing an extensive array of books in various languages, this literary extravaganza is poised to captivate attendees. According to officials from the National Book Trust (NBT), visitors can expect a diverse and enriching experience.

For those planning to partake in this cultural celebration, here's a comprehensive guide:

Important Details

Dates: February 10 to 18, 2024

Timings: 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Venue: Pragati Maidan, Halls 1-5, Mathura Road, New Delhi - 110001

Delhi Book Fair Tickets

Tickets for the World Book Fair 2024 are available through both online and offline channels:

Online: Secure your tickets conveniently via the official website of the National Book Trust (NBT).

Offline: Tickets can also be purchased onsite at designated counters during the event days.

Adults: Rs. 20/-

Children (up to 12 years): Free entry

Students (with valid ID card): Rs. 10/-

Senior Citizens (60 years and above): Rs. 10/-

Tickets for the fair are available online on the ITPO website and at 20 Metro stations, including Welcome, Rajiv Chowk, and Dwarka. On-site ticket sales run from 9am to 4pm, with the fair operating hours from 11am to 8pm.

How To Getting There

Accessing the venue is hassle-free with multiple transportation options:

- Metro: Alight at Pragati Maidan station on the Blue Line.

- Bus: Numerous bus routes connect to Pragati Maidan from different parts of Delhi. Refer to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) website or app for specific routes and schedules.

- Car: While parking is available within the Pragati Maidan complex, utilizing public transport is advised due to potential congestion.

Fair Highlights

Attendees can look forward to an array of engaging activities, including:

- Exhibitors Galore: Explore over 2,000 stalls featuring books spanning various genres and languages.

- Author Encounters: Meet esteemed authors, participate in book launches, and engage in stimulating discussions.

- Cultural Extravaganza: Immerse yourself in cultural performances, workshops, and literary-themed activities.

- Special Events: Don't miss out on the New Delhi Rights Table, offering opportunities for publishers to explore translation and other rights options.

Tips for a Memorable Visit

Ensure a seamless experience by following these tips:

- Pre-book tickets online to bypass queues.

- Opt for comfortable footwear for extended exploration.

- Carry essentials such as water and snacks to stay energized.

- Utilize the official event app for handy venue maps and schedules.